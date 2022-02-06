FISHERSVILLE — It was just another moment Jackson Wells claimed he had been waiting for since he was a young wrestler growing up around the sport.
So on Saturday, after he raised his hand in the air as the winner of the 160-pound championship at the Region 3C wrestling tournament at Wilson Memorial, the Broadway sophomore quickly ran to family and friends to embrace the moment.
“I remember coming to these regional tournaments to tap the ref when I was in [middle school] and thinking, ‘One day, I’m going to be as good as those guys getting their hand raised in the finals,'" Wells said. "I’m just really excited about it.”
Wells was one of several local individual winners while the host Green Hornets scored 176 points to earn the title of regional co-champion with Liberty Christian Academy. Heritage-Lynchburg (152) finished third while Fort Defiance (142) was fourth, Turner Ashby (138) finished fifth and Broadway (124) came in at sixth.
“Honestly, with what I went through this year, it means a lot," said Wells, who suffered an injury in March that forced him to miss part of his club season and derailed his work, temporarily, in the offseason. "I know how much work I put in. My whole team, my coach, my practice partners — they’ve been on board all year. It’s been a long journey, but I’m glad to be here and I’m ready for states.”
Wilson's regional title was its second straight and it was clear why the home team was so successful with three regional champions and eight total state qualifiers.
Cooper Brandt (106), Brayden Estes (132) and Brian Habel (138) won their respective weight classes for the Green Hornets while Braeden McDaniel (second, 126), CJ Robinson (second, 170), Noah Campbell (fourth, 182), Trevor Calvert (fourth, 195) and Kyle Wingfield (third, 220) are also headed to states.
But Wilson wasn't the only Augusta County team that opened eyes on the day as Fort Defiance had six wrestlers state qualify as well with Wyatt Fitzgerald (113) and Landon Yoder (126) both bringing home regional titles in their respective weight classes.
“It’s pretty great," Fitzgerald said. "I missed it last year, so this feels good. I wanted to get a pin early. That’s what I was looking for.”
Other wrestlers headed to states for the Indians are Alec McLaren (second, 138), Coy Brown (second, 152), Aaron Bailey (third, 195) and Jesse Cook (third, 285).
“I’m looking forward to this," said Fitzgerald, who will be making his second state appearance. "Last time, I went out scared. This time, I’m not scared at all.”
Turner Ashby, which won last week's Valley District championship, was led by Wyatt Haskell's victory in the 152-pound championship. The victory was especially sweet for Haskell, who missed all of last season with an injury.
“I put so much hard work in and it just paid off today," Haskell said.
The Knights are sending a total of seven wrestlers to the state tournament with Bryce Farley (fourth, 106), Kyle Brown (fourth, 113), Hunter Blosser (fourth, 120), Jay Bowman (third, 126), Nate Wilkins (third, 132) and Kevin Knight (fourth, 220) joining Haskell in two weeks at the Class 3 competition.
“I’m going to get first," Haskell said. "I’ll work my butt off and try to get first.”
Wells was the lone winner for the Gobblers, but will be joined by Jesse Miller (second, 120), Feodor Dronov (second, 132), Drake Garrison (third, 170) and Aidan Wimer (third, 182) at the state tournament.
Waynesboro will send three wrestlers in Dylan Divver (second, 106), Seth Showalter (third, 145) and Ian Johnson (second 185) while Rockbridge County's Thomas Maxwell (fourth, 138), Jacob Campbell (fourth, 170) and Brice Hall (first, 195) are also making the trip.
Senior Josh Hartman, the 145-pound champion, will be the lone representative for Spotswood after a dominating display at the regional tournament.
“It means a lot," Hartman said. "I hadn’t won it before and after losing in districts, it was a little discouraging. I just had to come back and get the win. It’s very exciting. To come back and have the success I’m having has been great."
Winning a regional championship and earning a trip to the Virginia High School League Class 3 state tournament, which will be held on Feb. 18 and 19 at the Salem Civic Center, is something area wrestlers have been aiming for.
But for Wells, it's just another tally on his long checklist of goals for this season.
And now, the Broadway sophomore said, he's got one final accomplishment to take care of.
“That’s all that goes through my head all day," Wells said. "It’s all that goes through my head.”
