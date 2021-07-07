Editor’s note: We have begun a new series called ‘Who’s Next?’, taking a look at up-and-coming area prep athletes to watch for during the 2021-22 academic year. The fourth installment takes a look at girls basketball.
In a year where every sport sanctioned by the Virginia High School League was impacted in some way, wrestling was arguably hit the hardest.
The sport was limited in its offseason workouts due to COVID-19 and couldn't do anything that closely resembled a normal workout or practice until the season began in January. By that point, coaches were a bit behind.
Then, once matches started, there were only a handful of regular season meets, winners that advanced in the postseason were cut down and the overall experience for prep wrestlers was different than any before.
But despite not having a state champion in the area last year, wrestling remains as popular as ever in the Shenandoah Valley and is on the rise.
Entering the 2021-22 season, there are plenty of names to watch for.
Let's take a look at some of the top talent across the local area:
Gabe Ashkeba, Senior, Turner Ashby
As one of the most experienced wrestlers in the area, the senior was a state qualifier as a freshman and will wrestle between 160 and 170.
Jay Bowman, Sophomore, Turner Ashby
The experienced sophomore will wrestle between 120 and 132 this season after qualifying for the VHSL Class 3 state tournament a year ago.
Hagan Bradley, Senior, Page County
The Page County veteran will serve as one of the Bull Run District's top talents and could bring home a district title to cap his prep career.
Coy Brown, Senior, Fort Defiance
The 152-pounder brings experience and poise to the Indians and should serve a big role as a team leader for a deep Shenandoah District squad.
Benjamin Dinkel, Junior, East Rockingham
As one of the top overall athletes in the halls of East Rockingham, the junior should serve as one of East Rockingham's top wrestlers this season.
Wyatt Fitzgerald, Senior, Fort Defiance
As another experienced wrestler with plenty of time on the mat over the years, the senior will wrestle between 106 and 113 in his final prep year.
Matt Ford, Senior, Spotswood
As one of three seniors returning for Spotswood this season, Ford should compete for a Valley District title and will be aiming for a state berth.
Logan Frye, Senior, East Rockingham
The 150-pound senior brings a strong senior presence and experience to the Eagles while also continuously improving on the mat.
Drake Garrison, Sophomore, Broadway
After a strong debut season, the sophomore is expected to wrestle in the 160- or 170-pound weight class and should be one of the team's top talents this year.
Kendall Garrison, Sophomore, East Rockingham
The 126-pounder had a solid all-around debut season as a freshman but is hoping to take a leap this year for a young East Rockingham squad.
Karma Guinn, Sophomore, Page County
The 106-pounder is one of the top talents for Page County and has a chance to go far in the postseason this year as an experienced sophomore.
Josh Hartman, Senior, Spotswood
As another experienced veteran on the local wrestling scene, the senior is arguably the area's top wrestler and could contend for state gold.
Trenton Hill, Senior, Turner Ashby
Wrestling between 126 and 138, the senior was a state qualifier last season and will be relied on heavily as a leader this upcoming year.
Ty Khochareun, Senior, Spotswood
As another experienced veteran for the Trailblazers, the senior is expected to showcase improvement this season while also becoming a leader.
Nick Moore, Sophomore, Page County
The 220-pound sophomore had a strong debut season for the Panthers, but is is expected to show even more improvement this year.
Benny Ramsey, Senior, Harrisonburg
The Harrisonburg veteran brings plenty of experience to the mat and should emerge as one of the area's best wrestlers this season as a senior.
Ty Thornton, Senior, Fort Defiance
The veteran will not only serve as one of Fort Defiance's top wrestlers this season, but is one of three key senior leaders for the Indians.
Jackson Wells, Sophomore, Broadway
As another talented sophomore for Broadway, the experienced underclassmen will wrestle between 152 and 160 this season.
Aidan Wimer, Junior, Broadway
The 160-pounder is a veteran for the Gobblers and will emerge as one of their top performers this season as an experienced junior.
