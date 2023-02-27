Local wrestlers competed in the inaugural Virginia High School League Girls Open over the weekend, the league's first-ever sanctioned event for female wrestling.
Although no one brought home gold in the event, which was held at Unity Reed High School in Manassas on Saturday and was open to all six classifications, a couple of Shenandoah Valley wrestlers did manage to still earn a spot on the podium.
Page County sophomore MacKenzie Painter placed fifth in the 225-pound division with a 2-2 record on the day, while teammate Kaylee Campbell, also a sophomore, went 2-2 but did not place and Elizabeth Ramos, a junior, went 1-2 but did not earn a placement.
Riverheads standout Mariah Roberts suffered a bit of an upset, but still managed to finish fourth in the 106-pound class despite just wrestling a week before in the VHSL Class 1 state tournament in Salem and bringing home all-state honors from that event.
Harrisonburg’s Shana Al Sindi went 2-2 in the 136-pound class, not placing, while HHS senior Yar Al Sindi (3-2) also had a strong outing and did not earn a state placement.
Other locals competing included Buffalo Gap’s Erika Hildebrand, who went 2-2 in the 100-pound weight class, Fort Defiance’s Skylar Golaschevsky (0-2) at 127, Spotswood’s Brittany Roadcap, who went 3-2 in the 112-pound class, and Kenzie Flesher (1-2) at 156.
Staunton’s Brook Loar went 2-2 in the 100-pound weight class, while Rockbridge County’s Stephanie Ross (136) and Mia Mirando (146) also impressed and Mountain View’s Hailey Funkhouser put up a solid effort in the 136-pound division.
