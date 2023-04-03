For Harrisonburg High School senior Jadon Burgess, putting on his Blue Streaks basketball jersey one final time felt so good.
The white edition with the blue & red trim.
Decked in his old jersey – and playing in his home gym – Jadon put on a show.
His 31-point performance led to MVP honors in the fifth annual Bob Wade Autoworld Shenandoah Valley All-Star Game on Sunday at Roger Bergey Court.
“That was a little unexpected,” Jadon said of being crowned MVP. “Everybody was cooking. Everybody was scoring. I wasn’t thinking about it. I was trying to have a good time, have fun, and put on my high school jersey one last time.”
Creating A Showcase
Harrisonburg High School boys’ basketball coach Don Burgess wanted to create a showcase for talented basketball seniors around the Shenandoah Valley. Not only is it a chance for the upperclassmen to show off their skills and put on their high school jersey one final time, but the coach also hopes the annual event will bring the community together.
There was a 1:00 p.m. Subaru game, followed by the 2:30 p.m. Lincoln game.
Don Burgess was impressed with the players in both contests.
“The Subaru game, we had some good kids who were all-district and all-region,” Don said. “In the Lincoln game, you saw the athleticism. The score was well into the one hundreds, and there was some defense out there.”
A Chance To Be Seen
Melo Pacheco dropped a smooth 23 points in the Lincoln game, and his Fork Union Military postgrad basketball coach Bob Williams was there to witness the former Spotswood High School star’s performance.
For Williams, who took over FUMA’s prestigious postgrad program from the legendary Fletcher Arritt, it was also a chance to scout local talent.
“We thought we’d come see [Pacheco],” Williams said, “and we thought we see if some of the available kids might catch our eye.”
Hillary Scott, the men’s head basketball coach at Lynchburg University, also spent Sunday soaking in the all-star games.
“You get a chance to see good players in the Shenandoah Valley,” Scott said, “and I’m here to support my really good friend coach Burgess. He always puts together great events. Any chance I get to support him and what he’s doing for the youth in the area, I’ve got to do it.”
1:00 PM Subaru Game Recap
Competitors during the regular season, Fort Defiance’s Tyreek Veney and Staunton High School’s Maaliah Cabell, proved they make quite the tandem. The most highlight-worthy reel during the first game was when Veney lobbed an alley-oop pass through his legs and off the backboard to Cabell for a thunderous two-handed slam.
Other than that, however, the first game looked more like a high school game than an all-star game. Both teams played solid defense. There was lots of ball movement on offense, and one player even took a charge.
Cabell took home MVP honors for the 1:00 p.m. team playing in away jerseys with a team-high 19 points. He helped his team to a 74-61 victory. Waynesboro Charlie Haynes chipped in 15 points in the win, playing for his own high school coach John Spears.
“I didn’t think I was going to win it,” Cabell said of the MVP honors. “I was just having fun really.”
Nelson County’s Chris Morris took home MVP honors for the team in home jerseys. Morris dropped 13 in a balanced scoring effort from his squad.
2:30 PM Lincoln Game Recap
Handley High School’s Emerson Fusco poured in 31 points alongside Jadon Burgess, helping the team in home jerseys to a 128-117 victory. Buffalo Gap’s Bennett Bowers added 18 points, and Eastern Mennonite School guard Davarion Johnson had 15 points in the victory.
Fluvanna’s Bobby Gardner scored 29 points for the team in road jerseys. Albemarle’s Carter Wesson added 19 points. William Monroe guard Tucker Shifflett and Sherando’s Lazare Adingono scored 17 points. Hanover’s Beau Sahnow and Albemarle’s Christan Humes each had 14.
One Last Time
The consummate point guard, it was hard for Bowers to shift into all-star game mode. With his team nursing a double-digit in the final minute, he instinctually started using up clock.
It was a humorous moment in a fun game.
More than anything, he was glad to play and represent his school.
“I was just happy coach Burgess invited me,” Bowers said. “I’m just happy to put this Gap jersey on one more time.”
The contest also bought the area’s best public school and private school players together on the same court. Players like EMHS’s Johnson and Miller School’s Jaxon Hartman were thankful for that.
“I’m very blessed and thankful to be here,” Johnson said. “We’re having a good time, and I’m blessed to put the jersey back on one more time.”
Hartman agreed.
“It was fun,” he said. “As a kid, I would come up here with my dad (Wilson Memorial boys basketball coach Jeremy Hartman) and watch. It was fun to actually be in it.”
