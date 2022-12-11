In his second year back in wrestling, the hard work paid off for Spotswood’s Owen Hartman on Saturday.
The junior wrestled in sixth and seventh grade, but took a hiatus from the sport in eighth and ninth grade.
He returned last year and made it to the Virginia High School League Class 3 state championship meet, but admitted he didn't perform as well as he would have liked due to the nerves of the big stage.
This year, Hartman’s journey to championship gold culminated at the 49th Annual Harrisonburg Invitational at HHS as he captured first place in the 150-pound weight division to highlight a strong day for local wrestlers.
“Never been in a championship round before today,” Hartman said. “I went in there, got the major. It felt good.”
Hartman said it was a "spur-of-the-moment" decision to return to wrestling and felt his brother, Josh, talked him into it.
For both Owen and Josh Hartman, along with their entire family, he said the sport of wrestling means everything.
“For the past few months, my life has revolved around this sport,” Owen Hartman said. “It’s shaped the way I view the world, a set of morals, stuff like that.”
Spotswood's Brittany Roadcap also impressed with a fourth-place finish in the 113-pound weight class.
Harrisonburg’s Ty Hass, who is unbeaten early on this season, earned first place in the 157-pound division, winning by fall over East Rockingham's Bentley Hensley.
Haass said the win on Saturday meant a lot to him inside his home gym as it’s his first year living in Harrisonburg.
“As a new person in a new state, it’s so weird,” Hass said. “But this team has made me feel so comfortable. They’ve pushed me, motivated me all throughout the season. It’s just been awesome.”
Hass described wrestling as a sport that teaches him things and what he can and can’t do.
“You would never find a limit that wrestling will push you to,” Hass said.
Hass was the lone Blue Streaks wrestler to earn a top-four finish while East Rock's Kristian Hearn (144) was third and Hensley finished as the runner-up at 157.
One of the bright spots for Turner Ashby, meanwhile, was Hunter Blosser picking up the win in the 113-pound division.
The junior has been wrestling for seven years and to win in the championship meet on Saturday meant a lot, he said.
And the biggest reason for that, according to Blosser? The bond between him and his TA teammates.
“We all work together and work hard in practice,” Blosser said. “We all make each other better and we’re there for each other.”
His teammate Nate Wilkins finished fourth in the 138-pound weight class while Isaac Hiner was fourth in 175, Daniel Offenbacker was fourth in 215, Chase Smith was fourth in 285 and Kevin Knight was the runner-up at 285.
Wilkins said he felt it was a tough day after starting off well in the bracket and gave his thoughts on what he could've done differently to get third place and perhaps improve upon the performance heading into the rest of the year.
“[I should’ve] started my offense a little sooner,” Wilkins said. “[I] came out late [and] didn’t get enough points on the board.”
Fort Defiance freshman Adam Wimer placed second in the 144-pound division in his first year on the varsity team and helped the Indians earn third as a team.
The standout wrestler said he felt if he could’ve set up his shots better and wrestle smarter, he could’ve placed first.
With three years for Wimer ahead of him, he knows he’ll only continue to get better.
“It’s pretty hard against older kids, but it’s fun,” Wimer said. “It’s good to be a part of a team, too. … I’ve been wrestling my whole life, but this is my first year being able to wrestle [in] high school.”
Frank Kinzer (120) earned third for Fort while Nate Smoker was the runner-up in the 165-pound weight class.
Broadway’s Aidan Wimer said he hasn’t had the best performances in tournaments recently, but it felt nice to place third in the 175-pound division after some early-season struggles to start the year.
Broadway's Timmy Phillips (106) was fourth, Cody Wimer (106) was second, Jesse Miller (132) was third, Feodor Dronov (138) was second and Drake Garrison (215) was also a runner-up.
“I’m very excited,” Aidan said. “I haven’t yet placed in this tournament in my high school career. It just feels nice to finally be able to place in a pretty tough tournament.”
Aidan has been wrestling since he was 5 or 6 years old, he said, and did recreational wrestling throughout middle school.
At one of the area's biggest annual meets, he described what the sports has meant to him.
“It means the world,” Aidan said. “I’ve worked, so far, my whole life for it. It's special”
Paul VI High School won the tournament with 263.5 points. Fort Defiance placed third with 124 while Broadway and Turner Ashby tied for fourth with 116. Riverheads came in ninth with 74.5 followed by Harrisonburg with 69.
