Thirty of the area’s best softball talents got to showcase their abilities one last time this season.
In a clash between the Valley and the Mountain, both teams gave the fans at James Madison University’s Veterans Memorial Park quite the show on Monday, and in the end, the Mountain team came out on top 12-8 in the 2023 Coaches USA All-Star Game.
Harrisonburg’s Mia Beauzieux earned the Most Valuable Player award on the Mountain team, largely due to her crushing a solo home run in the top of the fourth. Beauzieux said it meant a lot to have a solid outing in perhaps her final softball game.
“It was fun to get a trophy and a home run, too,” Beauzieux said.
Beauzieux was the sole Blue Streaks all-star, and despite not having any Harrisonburg teammates with her, she enjoyed the experience of getting to compete.
“It was nice to meet new people,” Beauzieux said. “I was really trying to be in the moment, because this was probably my last softball game ever.”
Riverheads’ Destiny Good was also a member of the Mountain team, contributing a single and a two-RBI double. Good said Monday had a great environment and was happy to make new friendships with her one-off teammates.
“It was super fun getting to play with girls I’ve never even met,” Good said. “Just knowing the trust and bond was already there.”
With two practices to prepare, Good said the defensive assignments were essentially figured out as they went on, but everyone knew what they were there to accomplish.
“We never actually had a true defense,” Good said. “We just learned to work with each other, trust each other, [and] know that everyone was there to have our backs.”
The Mountain team held a 12-2 lead heading into the bottom of the seventh. The Valley team, the home team, made things interesting by stacking up six runs in the frame.
Ultimately, it was too little, too late. Spotswood’s Ciera Rodriguez, who pitched 3.1 innings for the Valley, said it felt great to rally back in the final inning.
“We came back tremendously,” Rodriguez said. “I think everybody was just focused on hitting, scoring, and relaxing so they could do that. It felt good.”
Rodriguez got to play alongside three of her fellow Spotswood senior teammates, Brooke Morris, Braxten Jones, and Aspen Jones. Rodriguez was happy they got one more chance to play with each other because they’ll all be off to different schools without one another.
“I’m not going to be able to see them or play with them,” Rodriguez said. “Playing with my [three] friends that I’ve known forever felt great.”
Page County’s Jocelyne Rinker was awarded the Most Valuable Player for the Valley team after notching a single and a ground-rule RBI double. After a brutal end to a promising season for the Panthers, Rinker was happy to come to JMU and get a chance to play without any pressure.
“I felt so much more relaxed and I had a lot of fun,” Rinker said. “There was a lot of stress during the regular season and going to states. … I’m just glad that I was able to have fun [and] play with the rest of my seniors.”
Like Rodriguez, Rinker got one last chance to team up with Alexis Frymyer and Jade Mullins, two girls she calls best friends. Rinker didn’t know the rosters beforehand, but she knew she would get one last game with her Page County teammates.
“That’s really all that I could ask for,” Rinker said. “I’m glad I had one more chance to do that.”
