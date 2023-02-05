BRIDGEWATER — Owen Hartman admitted he didn't hear any whispers, but he's sure they exist.
After pulling off a massive upset of Rockbridge County's Zeke Mohr in the 150-pound championship last week at the Valley District tournament in Lexington, Hartman, a junior for Spotswood, said some may have believed it was simply a fluke.
That win was just the start of what has turned into a remarkable postseason run for Hartman.
On Saturday, the 150-pound Trailblazer defeated Mohr for the second time in a week and was among eight winners from the Shenandoah Valley at the Region 3C wrestling championships inside Larry S. Pence Gymnasium at Turner Ashby.
"It was a great match," Hartman said. "When I beat him the first time, you know, there might have been some speculation in my head about, 'Yeah, you may have just caught him. It was a one-time thing, right?' Maybe I got lucky or something. But yeah, this solidified it. He fought hard. That was a good one."
Hunter Blosser was the lone winner for Turner Ashby in the 113-pound weight class, but as a team, the Knights scored 152.5 points and finished as runner-up behind Heritage-Lynchburg (213).
Wilson Memorial (134.5) was fourth, Broadway (133) fifth, and Rockbridge County (129) came in sixth.
"This is my first one," Blosser said with a smile. "It's pretty exciting. To get that top seat from the region as we go to states helps me a lot. I am pretty locked in. I'm just really staying focused and calm."
After having six individual winners at the Valley District championships, Broadway had three Saturday.
Jesse Miller (132), Feodor Dronov (144), and Jackson Wells (165) all took care of business to bring home gold in their respective weight classes.
"It feels amazing," Miller said about winning his first regional title. "I have to thank my coaches. … All the hard work is showing up right now. It's an amazing feeling and I'm going to enjoy it with my coaches."
It was the first regional title for Dronov, who defeated a familiar foe in Rockbridge's Aidan Williams.
Dronov defeated Williams last week for the district title and faced him regularly throughout the regular season.
"I came out a little overconfident in myself," Drovov admitted. "It's a little bit of a challenge, a little bit of a mental hurdle for me. It's really just a mental thing."
While Dronov and Miller were enjoying their first regional titles, it was familiar territory for Wells.
The BHS standout earned his third consecutive regional crown — one for every year he's been in school — and did so convincingly.
"It feels great, but the jobs not finished," Wells said. "I'm the first in Broadway history to win three regional [titles] in a row, so that's pretty cool."
Wilson Memorial had two winners in 106-pound standout and multi-time winner Cooper Brandt, along with 138-pounder Brayden Estes, who impressed.
Like Wells, this was also Brandt's third straight title.
"I'm really pleased with the result," Brandt said. "It feels great. I put in so much work every day and to see it pay off is cool. I am really happy with today."
Rockbridge standout Brice Hall, the Valley District Wrestler of the Year, won the 175-pound class.
Other state qualifiers from area schools included Broadway's Timmy Phillips (third, 106), Aidan Wimer (third, 190) and Drake Garrison (fourth, 215) and TA's Jay Bowman (fourth, 126), Nate Wilkins (third, 138), Homer Doughty (fourth, 144), Tyler Balint (fourth, 150) and Kevin Knight (third, 285).
Fort Defiance will be represented by Frank Kinzer (fourth, 120) and Landon Yoder (third, 132).
"To be going to the state tournament," Kinzer said. "I mean, how cool is that, right? I'm very excited."
Wilson's Alexander Jordan (second, 175), Kenny Holmes (fourth, 190), Christopher Robinson (third, 215), and Jonoi McKenzie (second, 285) are headed to states, along with Waynesboro's Dylan Divver (fourth, 113) and Rockbridge's Ryan Maxwell (third, 120), Aidan Williams (second, 144) and Mohr.
The Virginia High School League Class 1-3 wrestling state championships — one of the best high school events of the entire school year — will be held on Feb. 17 and 18 at the Salem Civic Center.
After last week's win over Mohr, it was evident that Hartman was elated with the result but not satisfied.
Now, as Hartman prepares for his first trip to the state tournament as a regional champion, the whispers that were there a week ago are gone.
"Does it feel real? No, it doesn't," Hartman said as he looked down and pinched his forearm. "It's crazy."
