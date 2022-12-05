Just a few weeks removed from sweeping top honors in the Bull Run District, a pair of area standouts took home hardware once again when the Region 2B football awards were announced last week.
Strasburg quarterback Ryan Roller was named the Region 2B Football Offensive Player of the Year while Central defensive lineman Nathan Lopez is the Defensive Player of the Year.
Lopez’s Falcons defeated Roller’s Rams in the regional title game. Central went on to defeat Poquoson last week in the Virginia High School League Class 2 state semifinals as well.
Joining Roller on the all-region first-team offense were some familiar names as he was chose alongside Strasburg center Blake Frazier, offensive linemen Gaige Lewis (Central), Colby Shaw (Strasburg), Jaiden Sweet (East Rockingham) and Kordonte Williams (Buckingham County) and Roller’s go-to target in tight end Griffin Carter (Strasburg).
Also on the first-team offense was a trio of receivers in Ben Walters (Central), Zachary Joyner (East Rockingham) and William Dickey (Madison County), three running backs in Brady Jenkins (Luray), Tyler Forbes (Central) and KJ Williams (Buckingham County).
Roller was chosen as the region’s first-team all-purpose player, allowing ERHS signal-caller Jakari Eaves to earn the quarterback spot while Central’s Luc Retrosi was the kicker.
The first-team kick returner, meanwhile, was Falcons standout senior Cully Neese.
The first-team defense featured linemen Lopez, Omari Holliday (Strasburg) and Alofi Sake (Clarke County) with Walker Conrad (Strasburg) and Kyle Coffey (Stuarts Draft) at defensive ends and Jenkins, Shaw, Forbes and Jevonte Jones (Buckingham County) at linebacker.
Also earning first-team honors were defensive backs Roller, Will Booker (Clarke County), James Bland (Central) and Kymeir Lockett (Buckingham County, all-purpose player Tyler Sansom (Clarke County), punter Chris LeBlanc (Clarke County) and Roller at returner.
As for the second-team offense, Dez Vaughn (Buckingham County), Jae Frye (Luray), Mason Graber (Stuarts Draft), Sake and Hayden Whetzel (Central) made up the offensive line while Dame Durrette (East Rockingham), Billy Acton (Madison County) and Jake Boyce (Central) were at receivers, Conrad was at tight end and Kyler Darlington (Clarke County), Kenny Frye (Luray) and Takhi Coates (Strasburg) were the three running backs selected.
Madison senior Wade Fox was the quarterback of the second team while Blake Morris (East Rockingham) earned all-purpose honors, LeBlanc was the kicker and Coates the returner.
The second-team defense featured Matthew Tapscott (Clarke County), Travis Helsley (Central) and Robin Hernandez (Luray) on the line, Lewis and Tucker Motley (Buckingham County) at the end positions, and Carson Chinn (Clarke County), Troy Thompson (Stuarts Draft), Braden Ancell (Luray) and Ben Dinkel (East Rockingham) at the linebacker spots.
The defensive backs were Walters, Coates, Williams and Isaac Wood (Stuarts Draft).
The second-team defensive all-purpose player was Central’s Elijah Barahona while East Rock’s Christian Nicholson was the kicker and Neese was the second-team punt returner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.