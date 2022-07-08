There's a different sense of appreciation for athletes in Page County.
The picture-esque small-town county, nestled on the outskirts of Rockingham and Shenandoah with a population of less than 25,000 has a pair of high schools and the two serve as fierce rivals in every sport throughout the year.
Those rivalries are tense, brings out a horde of fans from around the community and often turns high school athletes into local celebrities.
For Caris Lucas, a 2022 Page County graduate, and Jenny Posey, the former Luray standout that is now the women's basketball coach at Eastern Mennonite University, the two could bond over the area they came from.
"I am super excited to be able to play for Coach Posey and to be a Royal," Lucas said after the season. "I am looking forward to making more memories playing the sport I love and making new lifelong friends along the way."
Lucas, a 5-foot-6 wing and multi-sport standout for the Panthers the past four years, is headed to EMU to join Posey and the women's basketball team.
Throughout her prep career, Lucas faced serious injuries and other off-the-court adversity but it never derailed her from reaching her ultimate goal.
"Playing basketball in college is such an amazing achievement I will be able to say I accomplished," Lucas said. "I’ve been through a lot of adversity as a kid, so playing basketball in college hasn’t always been something I thought was going to be able to happen, but now that I can say that it is I’m so grateful. God has given me a platform and I’m excited to be able to show his power."
Lucas was an all-district and all-region selection in both volleyball and basketball for Page, but really took off in hoops during her senior season.
As the go-to player for the Panthers, she often faced double teams from opposing defenses but still managed to put up impressive numbers.
Ultimately, that was enough to convince Posey to offer Lucas a roster spot and now the former Page standout will join an EMU program that's slowly trending in the right direction.
"Playing basketball and volleyball at Page has been a quick but unforgettable journey," Lucas said. "I couldn’t have asked for better coaches and teammates to play with and for. I am so thankful to be able to be a part of the legacy at Page, but I just want people to remember that hard work pays off and to always have a good attitude no matter the situation. Sports can be taken away in the blink of an eye, so always remember to stay humble."
Lucas has quickly learned over the years that there is more to life than success in whatever sport she was participating in at the time, dealing with a number of injuries that could have easily derailed her entire prep career.
That's why EMU, a school with a well-respected nursing program, emerged as a good fit for Lucas in the recruiting process and she ultimately picked it.
"I chose EMU because of the homey feel when I visited campus," Lucas said.
Pushing through the past four years to reach this point has given Lucas a certain appreciation for just how impressive her accomplishment is.
She doesn't take for granted the fact that she'll get to continue her playing career with the Royals, she said, and is ready to seize the opportunity.
"I know that, not only in sports but life in general, that nothing is going to be handed to me," Lucas said while reflecting on her past and looking to the future. "I always need to work hard, whether it be on the court, in the classroom or the workforce. There's nothing more rewarding than being able to look back on how hard you worked in order to accomplish your dreams."
