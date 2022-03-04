LURAY — There was a sign on the wall in the Luray High School gym Friday night that said. “It’s a dogfight!”
But the game between Luray and Brunswick was more like a dog chase.
In a battle between two teams that are both Bulldogs, Luray jumped out in front quickly and Brunswick spent the rest of the night chasing but never caught up and Luray rolled to an easy 70-51 win in the Virginia High School League Class 2 girls basketball quarterfinals.
The win was the 18th straight for Luray, which improved to 26-2, and it now advances to the semifinals on Monday night and will host John Marshall, who defeated Clarke County 63-60 in overtime.
“[Luray’s] No. 1 is really good,” Brunswick coach Terry Stith. “I don’t know what her name is and I should, but whatever college she is going to is getting a hell of a player.”
Stith was referring to dynamic Luray senior Emilee Weakley, who finished the night with 35 points. In fact, when the game’s first timeout was called just over two minutes into the opening period, Weakley led Brunswick by herself, 13-5. From there, Luray went on to put 34 points on the board in the first period to lead by 23. The margin was 49-25 at the half and 62-33 after three periods.
“Everything we went over, they did,” Stith said of Luray. “I expected us to get back on defense better.”
The pressure defense and speedy offense that Luray employed wreaked havoc on Brunswick all night.
“I just thought that we started off strong and we put them away in the first quarter, “ said Weakley, who will play at Shepherd University next year. “We just kept playing our game. We worked together as a team and we got a win. I thought we did well.”
Weakley got support from junior post Jaidyn McClung, who scored 13, while sophomore Maggie Foltz added 11.
“I thought we played pretty well,” Luray coach Joe Lucas said. “We took our foot off the gas a little in the second half. Brunswick had a couple pretty darn good players, but overall I was pleased.”
Center Alexandria Harrison had a fine game for Brunswick (14-6) with 29 points. “She’s a great player who has overcome a lot,” said Stith, who felt his 6-foot-2 sophomore should have been District Player of the Year.
Stith was impressed with Luray and likes their chances next week.
“They have a great chance going forward. We played both [John Marshall and Luray]. This team is better than John Marshall. [Luray] handles the ball well and they are in great shape. [Luray] has a great chance of winning that game,” said Stith, in his sixth year as Brunswick coach.
Lucas looks forward as his team strives to reach the state finals for the third year in a row.
“We want to get out and play up tempo, push the pace and play really hard defensively. If we can get into that fast pace I think it’s to our advantage. We are going to have to play better defensively. John Marshall has a lot of size and athleticism,” he said.
Weakley broke her team’s success down even more.
“Every game we try to go out and put our best foot forward and just try to win every quarter, we can’t slack off. That will be a game changer,” she said.
Brunswick 11 14 8 18 — 51
Luray 34 15 13 8 — 70
BRUNSWICK (51) — Hill 2 0-0 5, Powell 1 0-0 2, A. Easter 3 0-0 8, Simmons 3 1-2 7, Harrison 13 3-4 29. Totals 22 4-6 51
LURAY (70) — Foltz 3 2-2 11, Weakley 13 7-10 35, McClung 6 1-1 13, Owens 0 0-2 0, Bly 2 1-2 5, Vile 0 0-2 0, Good 2 0-0 4, Donovan 0 2-2 2. Totals 26 13-21 70
3-Point Goals — Brunswick 2 (Easter 2, Hill), Luray 5 (Foltz 3, Weakley 2).
