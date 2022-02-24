LURAY — Luray claimed its spot in the Region 2B girls basketball championship with a 73-41 semifinal win over Central on Thursday at LHS.
It was the Bulldogs'fourth win over the Falcons this season.
The crowd kept things loud all night as the Bulldogs played a tough brand of pressure defense that held Central to just two points in the first quarter and 12 in the first half. A huge chunk of Luray’s offense was generated off of steals and caused turnovers that sent the ball the other way.
“We just want to speed teams up,” Bulldogs coach Joe Lucas said. “We feel like if we can speed them up and take away their primary ball-handler, I think it plays into our hands. We tried to do that tonight against [Emma Eberly]. She’s a really good player.”
The Falcons tried to get something going in the second half, more than doubling their first half score and putting up a game-high 15 points in the fourth quarter. But Luray showed no signs of slowing down and still outscored Central 35-29 in the final two quarters. Luray kept a full-court press going for most of the evening that had Central looking discombobulated.
Senior Emilee Weakley ran things for the Bulldogs and outscored the Falcons on her own, racking up 44 points. She set a new single-game scoring record for the Bulldogs with the effort, breaking her own mark of 42.
Luray will face Clarke County on Saturday for the regional championship at 4 p.m at Spotswood High School.
The game will be a rematch of the Bull Run district championship game, which saw Luray come away with a 62-48 victory. The Bulldogs (24-2), who have now won 16 in a row), have not lost to Clarke yet this season in three total matchups with a 22-point average margin of victory.
“That will be the fourth time we’ve played and it’s big,” Lucas said. “The regional championship is so important, so you don’t have to make that trip down to [Region 2A] for the next one. We’ll be ready.”
Central 2 10 14 15 — 41
Luray 24 14 21 14 — 73
CENTRAL (41) — Stephens 0 0-0 0, Williams 0 0-0 0, Eberly 4 0-0 11, Hutton 2 0-0 6, Helsley 2 0-0 4, Perez 1 0-0 3, Toothman 3 0-0 6, Whetzel 0 0-0 0, Erickson 0 0-0 0, DiNardo 0 0-1 0, Painter 5 1-1 11. Totals 17 1-2 41.
LURAY (73) — Foltz 0 0-0 0, Weakley 14 15-17 44, Alger 1 0-0 2, McClung 3 2-7 8, Owens 0 0-0 0, Bly 3 1-3 7, Vile 1 0-0 3, Good 0 0-0 0, Ancell 1 0-0 2, Donovan 2 0-0 4, Tharpe 1 0-0 3, Belton 0 0-0 0. Totals 26 16-29 73.
3-Point Goals — Central 6 (Eberly 3, Hutton 2, Perez), Luray 5 (Weakley 3, Vile, Tharpe).
