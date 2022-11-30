LURAY — From start to finish, Luray left no doubt that it was the better team on Wednesday.
The defending Bull Run District champions shut down Harrisonburg Blue Streaks in every aspect of the game en route to a lopsided 67-10 victory in non-district girls basketball action at LHS.
Bulldogs head coach Joe Lucas said the team is happy with the win and everyone did something positive.
They got the chance to work on things in an actual game rather than just in practice, and that was something Lucas appreciated after the multi-week grind that comes with preseason training camp.
“I think that was a positive,” Lucas said. “I told them in the locker room, 'How do we approach practice the next day?’ This one’s done, so it’s just building on a positive the same way we’d build on a loss.”
Nine different Luray players scored and three were in double digits. Junior Maggie Foltz the Bulldogs led with 19 while junior Emily Donovan and senior Jaidyn McClung put up 17 and 13, respectively.
Lucas felt they had great shot selection and did a great job sharing the ball throughout the night.
“I thought in the first half especially, I don’t know if we took a bad shot,” Lucas said. “Whether it was a 3, layup or free throw, that’s sort of what we preach — everyone touching the ball, everyone sharing the ball and then getting the best shot we can get.”
The Bulldogs didn’t waste any time putting the game out of sight as they went up 11-0 in under three minutes into the contest. Luray led 26-0 at the end of the first quarter.
To go along with 13 points, McClung notched 14 rebounds, six assists and four steals.
McClung said one of the team’s goals is to pick up the pace in games and not allow their opponents to catch their breath and the Blue Streaks were never able to do that Wednesday.
“A lot of teams can’t handle that,” McClung said. “A lot of teams get very sloppy because they like to slow it down [and] run their plays.”
McClung said they’ve put in a lot of “new material” this year because they feel the team is different.
She said it’ll benefit them this season because they can rely on each other more, instead of being the “dominant force" they've been the past three seasons.
“[Former Luray standout] Emilee [Weakley] was amazing and she took us on our back and led us to a state championship,” McClung said. “This year, I feel it’s going to rely on all five of us, not just a couple.”
Donovan came up with eight rebounds, seven assists and six steals in the game.
She said it’s a great feeling to have multiple players contribute and be reliable.
“It feels really good because when one person’s off, we have multiple other people,” Donovan said. “Or when a team thinks they can shut down one person, we have four other people on the floor that can score like crazy.
The Blue Streaks fell to 0-2 after two non-district blowout losses to open the season and HHS head coach Tracy Harding said they’re a young team and need to work on the fundamentals in practice.
“There’s not just one thing, it’s everything,” Harding said. “Fundamentals — start there and it’s everything top to bottom.”
The Bulldogs (1-0) made it all the way to the state championship last year, ultimately falling to Central-Wise.
They’ve appeared in the state title game the past the past three seasons, but face a tall task replacing Weakley.
According to McClung, there are some that say they aren’t capable of making it back this year.
But the players are optimistic that wins like the one over Harrisonburg will prove that they can do it again.
“We might not be the same team, but we’re still all basketball players,” McClung said. “We’re still very athletic and people saying we’re not getting back, [iit’s] pushed us even harder in practice and in games to show it’s important for us to play as far as we can until March 12th, or whenever the state championship is. That’s our main goal.”
Harrisonburg 0 2 5 3 — 10
Luray 26 20 11 20 — 67
HARRISONBURG (10) — Arebalo 0 0-0 0, Dayton 1 0-0 2, Phillips 0 0-0 0, Shifflett 2 0-0 5, Abraham 0 1-2 1, Lemon 1 0-0 2, Alvarado 0 0-0 0, Medlin 0 0-0 0. Totals 4 1-2 10.
LURAY (67) — Foltz 7 0-0 19, Ancell 2 0-0 5, Dudley 1 0-0 2, McClung 8 5-14 13, Owens 0 0-2 2, Bly 1 0-0 2, Forder 1 0-0 2, Donovan 7 2-5 17, Parlett 5 2-2 5, Taglauer 0 0-0 0. Totals 27 8-18 67.
3-Point Goals — Harrisonburg 1 (Shifflett), Luray 8 (Foltz 5, Ancell, Donovan, Parlett).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.