ALL-VALLEY VOLLEYBALL CO-PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Luray's Jaidyn McClung

LURAY — Drag the record books out at Luray High for renovation.

If they haven’t been updated yet, they surely will be soon after the recent graduation of multi-sport star Jaidyn McClung — one of the best to walk the halls of LHS.

“The legacy she leaves is immense, and our younger players aspire to play at her level,” Luray head coach Susan Henry-Wilson said. “Jaidyn has helped to grow our program.”

McClung is the 2022-23 Daily News-Record All-Valley Volleyball Co-Player of the Year.

In basketball, she was a multi-time selection to the Virginia High School League Class 2 all-state team. In track, she holds a number of program records and was all-state, too.

But in volleyball, that’s where the freakishly athletic standout found her calling.

“It was way up in the air until the end of my junior year,” McClung said. “I knew going into my senior year that I wanted to play in college, but I was unsure where or what to do. I knew I loved volleyball, and I had knowledge of the game, so I just knew.”

McClung worked as a manager for the Bulldogs volleyball program under Henry-Wilson as a middle-school kid, then made a name of her own as a player.

She was named to the VHSL Class 2 all-state first team this past season after earning second-team honors the previous two years. She also guided Luray to two state tournaments in three seasons, including a runner-up finish back in 2020,

It's easy to see the tangibles that will be missed, but some of the intangibles that I am going to miss most from her absence are her player accountability and ownership skills, as well as her tenacity, work ethic, and relentlessness in every possession,” Henry-Wilson said. “She takes no days off, and Jaidyn (as much as myself) takes great pride not only in her offensive prowess but on the defensive side of things, too. There are not many things you can get past her. She's going to dive and come up with a spectacular dig. She's going to go the extra mile for a save, or she's going to take it on herself to get the first touch so that she set up herself well for the third touch.”

2022-23 All-Valley Volleyball Team Luray's Jaidyn McClung and Fort Defiance's Baylee Blalock headline this year's 2022-23 Daily News-Record All-Valley Volleyball Team.

McClung was the Region 2B and Bull Run District Player of the Year. She was also named the top player in the district in 2021. As a freshman in 2019, she was a second-team All-Bull Run performer and has stayed on the first team since.

“Most hitters do not want to get down in the trenches and do the dirty work, but Jaidyn does, and truthfully, there are only a few volleyball players I've seen that are tremendous difference makers,” Henry-Wilson said. “She is one of the best players to play at LHS in the last 20 years. I've been here to see the likes of Megan Good, Sable Ponn, Brynlee Burrill, Lindsay Bly, and, lastly, Jaidyn. She's one of the best, and many could say she may be the best, but I'll leave that for the fans to refute.”

With athleticism unmatched by her opponents, McClung slapped down 362 kills.

On top of that, she added 441 digs, 35 aces, and 46 blocks as the Bulldogs’ leader.

“She’s a good kid,” East Rockingham head coach Jonathan Williams said. “She’s one of those kids where you get her on the court, and all she wants to do is improve and get better and get stronger and get smarter and lead the game. She’s a a kid any coach would want on their team, and she helps other kids see this is how you grow.”

There have been a number of big-time Luray athletes that go down as all-time greats in recent years, including McClung’s former teammates Brynlee Burrill and Emilee Weakley, who both had impacts in a number of different sports during their careers.

And as she now heads to Bridgewater College, the former Bulldog will be considered one of the bests as well, leaving a mark as a three-sport star with historic numbers.

“It’s a very special thing for me,” McClung said. “I didn’t expect to be the athlete I am.”

Before the new season starts, folks at Luray may want to dust off those record books.

If they haven’t been updated yet, the time is coming at some point in the near future.

And there’s no doubt McClung’s name will be common throughout it all.

“All the thanks goes to my coaches and my mom and dad,” McClung said. “They pushed me at a young age. I have so many memories, and it’s exciting now. Whatever I accomplish at Bridgewater College will be because of Luray High School.”