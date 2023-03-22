LURAY — There’s a familiar face on the sidelines for Luray this season.
Steve Foltz, who coached the Bulldogs from 2009-2012, returns to the pitch this year to help continue a turnaround for a program that took tremendous strides a year ago.
Last year, after many years of struggling, Luray went 8-11-2 and rejuvenated energy around the program before falling to eventual Virginia High School League Class 2 boys soccer state champion Clarke County in the Region 2B quarterfinals at year’s end.
Although the Bulldogs would have loved to go further, that taste of success fueled them.
And this year, most of the roster is back, with senior forward Jordan Jenkins returning after leading the team in goals scored last season, along with midfielder Michael Hite, forward Connor Cubbage, and Cade Foltz, all seniors with experience.
With eight seniors on the roster, Luray will know what it takes to be successful.
And there are some newcomers the Bulldogs expect to contribute immediately, too, with senior Noah Lawson, a basketball player, making the transition to a new sport while Wyatt Seal, a sophomore cross country runner, is also opting to kick it this spring.
With so much experience returning and a newfound confidence after a small taste of success a year ago, Steve Foltz is optimistic about his return to the LHS sideline.
Overall, he said the group has big goals and could contend in a challenging district.
Although the Bulldogs will have their hands full with teams such as Clarke, the overwhelming favorite to repeat as state champs, this isn’t the same Luray program.
With Foltz on the sidelines, 2023 is another step toward relevance for the Bulldogs.
“Im very excited to see how we fare,” Foltz said. “We always defend well, but sometimes we have trouble scoring. Overall, we have a very solid team.”
Contact Cody Elliott at 540-574-6284 or celliott@dnronline.com | Follow Cody on Twitter: @VTCody
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.