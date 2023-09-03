SWOOPE — Luray first-year head coach Lynn Hamilton considered bringing freshman quarterback Ayden Haddock up to the varsity program prior to the start of the season.
The first-year head coach recalls the youngster catching his eye after unexpectedly showing up to the varsity weight room. The willingness Haddock showed to improve his game led to Williams’ decision to take a chance on him.
“I didn’t ask him, he just showed up,” Williams said. “I looked at him and said, ‘You’re showing me something, son.’ He showed up and did everything we asked of him and more. He showed me he wanted the position [and] he earned it.”
In just his second career game on Friday at Buffalo Gap, Haddock found himself in a gritty overtime game against the Bison. While some young players might crumble under the pressure, Haddock rose above it.
On third down on Luray’s first overtime drive, Haddock connected on an 8-yard pass to Ryder Liscomb to lift the Bulldogs over the Bison 28-22 in non-district football action. Williams said Haddock’s game-winning pass was due in large part to his efforts in practice.
“He read it perfectly, because he’s been doing that in practice,” Williams said. “He’s working hard. I’m impressed with his work ethic.”
Haddock, who finished 5-of-9 passing for 131 yards and two touchdowns Friday, said they were ecstatic to gut out the overtime win and attested to his team’s ability to pull together at the right time.
“We were all excited,” Haddock said. “[We] came together as a team, a family, and put it all together. … It’s not easy to beat us. It’s going to be a dogfight every game.”
Stevens, who corralled a 34-yard touchdown pass from Haddock to knot the game at 22 in the second quarter, said they were expecting a dogfight Friday, but it was about how they finished the fight.
Stevens believed Haddock felt nerves heading into his second career varsity game, but was happy to see him rise to the occasion and lead the Bulldogs to victory.
“He’s going to be a really good player growing up,” Stevens said. “I’m glad to have him as my quarterback.”
Liscomb nabbed three catches for 57 yards Friday. The senior said he was aware the ball was coming his way on 3rd and goal based on the routes they were running, and he knew he had to make something happen.
“I saw the ball coming my way,” Liscomb said. “The defender tipped it, but I was able to get my hands on it and pull it down.”
Friday’s game saw an offensive showcase on both sides through the first half, with both teams punching the ball in the end zone three times. The Bulldogs trailed by as many as 16 in the second quarter, but charged back with 16 unanswered points in the final seven and a half minutes of the half.
The second half was a stalemate that forced overtime. The Bison couldn’t find the end zone on their first drive of overtime, putting the ball in Luray’s hands. Williams applauded Buffalo Gap and its coaching staff for fighting until the final whistle.
“They’re a great program,” Williams said. “Their coaching staff is top notch. When you’ve got two even teams, it comes down to who can execute the play the best. On that particular play, we executed the play the best.”
Williams was lively during the post-game conversation with his team, and said the message to them was to not let outside factors dictate how they should react to the game — noting they were flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct and other extracurriculars.
“They could’ve folded their tents down after we had some things go on,” Williams said. “You can’t worry about what’s already happened. You have to focus on the next play and you’ve got to do your best.”
Liscomb knew emotions ran high, and believes it’s something they can improve on moving forward.
“We got a bunch of stupid penalties that we shouldn’t be getting,” Liscomb said. “I think if we can cut that stuff off, we can take off — but we still need work.”
The Bulldogs (1-1) host William Monroe in non-district action Friday at 7 p.m., while the Bison (0-2) host Clarke County in non-district play Friday at 7 p.m.
After a gusty overtime performance, Stevens believes they now have a solid baseline on where they’re at as a team. Stevens said they have some things to clean up, but that’s what the rest of the season is for.
“We could’ve done a lot better, but it’s a learning thing,” Stevens said. “We got 10 games for a reason, we’ve got playoffs for a reason, and we’ve got practice every single day for a reason.”
Williams believes Friday’s win will build their confidence and give them validation of what the coaching staff has been telling them — that they can go toe-to-toe with any team.
“Hopefully that gets them to come back and work a little bit harder in practice on Monday,” Williams said. “We didn’t play a perfect game — far from it, but we did enough to win. Hopefully we can just get a little better each day and strive to play that perfect game. I know we’re never going to get there, but if we keep working on it, we might get close.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.