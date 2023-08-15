Bulldogs Ready For Season Under First-Year Head Coach Hamilton

LURAY — Under a new leader, Luray is focused on continuing its winning ways this season.
After a seven-year run under Nolan Jeffries, first-year head coach Lynn Hamilton will look to build on last year's success, when the Bulldogs went 9-3 and were one win shy of the Region 2B title game.
Yet, don't mistake the "first-year" title as a lack of experience, as Hamilton has been embedded in the Luray football program since 1993 in various coaching roles. Hamilton believes familiarity with the players and knowing their capabilities is beneficial in stepping into the new position.
"You know them, what they can do, and what they can bring to the program," Hamilton said. "You hopefully put them in the best position to help the team and continue success."
Hamilton said it's always exciting to get a new season going and believes the most formidable challenge at the start of the season is getting the players in the football mentality.
"Hopefully we can continue the success that we've had the last couple of years here," Hamilton said. "The hardest thing is, they're coming back from the summer and getting them focused on football, because they're still thinking [about] summer."
Described by Hamilton as the "freshman phenom" last year, running back Cason Bryant will look to elevate his game even more in his sophomore season. Bryant said the mindset in the season's early stages is centered around simply working hard.
"Work harder in practice so you don't have to work as hard in the game," Bryant said. "Just hustle up, that's about it."
Hamilton said this year's focus will be on one game at a time, and for Bryant, he knows how to stay in that mindset.
"Each week, you have to get in that mindset that you've got to be ready for the next game coming," Bryant said. "You've got to make sure you're working hard and stay focused, pretty much."
Returning this year in a leadership mindset is senior Braden Ancell. The season starts with getting to practice on time, Ancell said, and it's part of his job as a leader to ensure everyone's on time.
Ancell said the key is to be friendly and uplifting, ensuring everyone stays on task rather than talking down to his teammates.
"You have to say it as a friend," Ancell said. "You can't come as a mean person, you have to come as a friend and make them want to come. You have to be that nice friend to guide them to want to come to practice. That's where it starts off."
Hamilton said senior quarterback Ryder Liscomb has also stepped up as a leader in helping his teammates buy into the program.
"Ryder's been our Swiss Army knife," Hamilton said. "He played quarterback last year, he's played some tight end, we got him working at [wide] receiver [and] running back. … Where we need him, we can put him."
Liscomb isn't the only Bulldog versatile in his positions, as Ancell is used to seeing playing time on both sides of the ball. Ancell said he loves getting to play both offense and defense.
"I get to see both sides of the field," Ancell said. "Get to see both [sides] of trash talk, get to take it out on defense, [and] run the ball on offense. I love it."
Luray's focusing on one day at a time, and Hamilton is looking forward to the process. While Hamilton is hopeful his Bulldogs can make another run at the playoffs, he's excited about the season's journey.
"It's just exciting to get ready for the next team and see if we can get these guys in position to be successful," Hamilton said. "Hopefully, with their physical ability and us putting them in the right spot, they can play well enough to win the ballgame."
