The hottest team in the Bull Run District over the past two weeks has been Luray.
And one of the biggest reasons? That would be senior pitcher Trever Griffith.
Griffith put on a show on the mound, once again, Wednesday as he tossed 6.1 innings, allowing one run on three hits and a pair of walks while striking out six as the Bulldogs won their fifth straight with a 4-1 victory over Rappahannock County in Bull Run District baseball action at Bulldog Field.
It’s been a bizarre turnaround for Luray, which followed a seven-game losing streak with five wins. That streak has included an 8-0 shutout of first-place East Rockingham, in which Griffith also shined.
Junior infielder Landon Vile was 2-for-3 with a triple and two runs scored from the leadoff spot for the Bulldogs, while freshman infielder Connor Hilliard added a single and a run scored in the No. 2 hole.
Jacob Shenk, Cameron Weaver, and Christian Lentz — a trio of junior infielders — had one hit each.
Weaver and Lentz also had an RBI apiece, while freshman Nick Cubbage added a run scored.
Shenk earned the save with a pair of seventh-inning strikeouts to close out the win for Luray.
The Bulldogs (7-10, 6-7 Bull Run) were back in action Thursday at district foe Mountain View.
