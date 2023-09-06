Luray continues to stay hot to open the season.
Senior standouts Summer Forder and Gracie Embry impressed as the Bulldogs earned a 22-25, 25-23, 16-25, 26-21, 15-12 win over Bull Run District foe Rappahannock County on Tuesday at home.
Embry had 16 kills, 10 digs, and four assists in the home victory for Luray, while Forder finished with 18 kills, 11 digs, and five aces in one of her best performances of the year.
Caydence Cave, a junior, dished out 43 assists to go along with 17 digs for the Bulldogs, while sophomore Reese Fitton finished with 24 digs and seven kills in the win.
Also chipping in for LHS was junior Avery Jewell with 12 digs, six kills, and a trio of aces, while senior Hazell Parlett was solid on the defensive end with 11 digs of her own.
Luray (4-1, 1-0 Bull Run) is back on the court Thursday at Strasburg (0-6, 0-1 Bull Run).
