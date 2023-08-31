LURAY — With a small yet determined team, Luray is focused on silencing the doubters.
The numbers aren’t in the Bulldogs’ favor as an eight-person team, with none of the eight standing over 5-foot-7. Yet, their size shouldn’t be mistaken for their motivation, as the Bulldogs are focused on making a run at the state tournament this season.
After losing two standout seniors in Jaidyn McClung and Lindsay Bly, Luray head coach Susan Henry-Wilson said some believe they’re in a rebuilding year.
That’s not the case, Henry-Wilson said, as she believes they’re a capable team with lofty goals in mind.
“Most people are going to underestimate us because we’ve lost that,” Henry-Wilson said. “Also because we only have eight players and they’re all 5-foot-7 or less. … Our goal is to make the state tournament, and I think we will.”
The Bulldogs are off to a 2-1 start after Monday’s 3-1 loss to East Rock. The results weren’t in their favor, but Henry-Wilson believes playing a quality Eagles team will push themselves to improve.
A team with only eight players presents a plethora of challenges, but with each girl having to dabble in every position, Henry-Wilson said it makes them more versatile players. Henry-Wilson said she’s fortunate to have players that can be plugged in any spot and succeed.
“They have to learn all the skills, and they’ve done that since they started in eighth grade,” Henry-Wilson said. “I think some programs don’t do enough of that or get very limited practice at learning all skills, so I think these girls are capable of executing anything that I ask them to do.”
Summer Forder, one of Luray’s senior captains, said having a smaller team allows the bonds between one another to be closer than a larger team. Forder believes the connections between them translate to their on-court efforts.
“I think that makes us fight harder for each other,” Forder said. “We’re really tight-knit, which is really nice. We know we can count on each other to be there in the game and out of practice.”
Gracie Embry, another senior captain, believes a smaller roster also benefits the setters, juniors Aubry Wilson and Caydence Cave. With a smaller team, they have a better understanding of everyone’s skills.
“[They] don't have to learn so many different sets for other people,” Embry said. “I think it helps us play better, and our teamwork is a lot better than past seasons.”
Henry-Wilson said Embry has made strides as a player like everyone else and that they rely on the four-year varsity player to make significant contributions.
“She’s really taken a shine to the court,” Henry-Wilson said. “We’re looking to her for our output in most games. … Not only does she get to attack, but she does her job in reception, serving, and in defense. [With] her passing, she’s one of the best I think.”
Having played together for a while, Forder and Embry aren’t strangers to one another. Forder doesn’t describe it as a “void,” but she believes they’re able to fill the gaps in where they lack.
“I think we go together really well, which is nice,” Forder said. “We can relay information to our team, which is really beneficial when we’re in the game or outside of practice together.”
Embry believes it’s important for her as a leader to be there for her teammates, and that the way a team captain talks to their teammates can make or break a match.
“Especially when it gets tight,” Embry said. “Being able to keep calm, talk to them, and let them know they’re your friends and not your enemies is a big thing I think we’ve learned from the past.”
Forder thinks they’ve grown a lot as a team in just three matches and said they’ve grown a lot closer, which has shown on the court.
“We’ve fixed a lot of the kinks in our play,” Forder said. “Over the past few games, you can see our progression, how much better and how much closer we’re getting as a team.”
Embry knows they may be overlooked at times for their lack of depth and height but believes the fight they bring to the court is much larger than people expect. Once they get in the swing of things, Embry feels eight is just a number.
“Although we’re a small team, we can be very big sometimes,” Embry said. “It’s a lot to deal with, but once you get in the groove, know everyone’s position and what they’re capable of, it makes it a lot easier.”
With their sights on the state tournament, Forder said they’re looking to prove to people they can play collectively and know they can trust everyone on the team.
“I think that’s a big thing this year,” Forder said. “We’re using everyone a lot this year, maybe more so than we ever have. I think it’s really important that we can count on each other and rely on each other to be there in the hard moments.”
