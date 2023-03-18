Junior pitcher Cameron Weaver tossed six shutout innings, giving up just two hits and three walks while striking out five as Luray earned its first win of the season with a 1-0 non-district victory over Annandale in Ashburn on Saturday.
Landon Vile, another junior, came in and tossed an 11-pitch perfect seventh inning, striking out one to preserve the victory and earn his first save of the season.
At the plate for the Bulldogs, Vile came up big with an RBI triple that proved to be the only run of the game, while junior infielder Christian Lentz also finished with a double.
Other contributors for Luray included senior outfielder Trever Griffith, junior infielder Jacob Shenk and freshman infielder Connor Hilliard with one hit apiece in the win.
In the first game of the two-game day at Rock Ridge High earlier that day, the Bulldogs came up short as the host Phoenix used an RBI single from first baseman Paul Smith in the bottom of the eighth to earn a walk-off 4-3 non-district victory in extra innings.
Weaver went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and an RBI for Luray in that loss, while Griffith had a two-run single and Lentz and junior Addison Thomas had a hit each.
On the mound, Griffith got his first start and struck out five over 4.2 innings of work, allowing two unearned runs on one hit and three walks while striking out five.
The Bulldogs (1-2) will return to the field for a big-time rivalry clash with local foe and Bull Run District opponent Page County on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Bulldog Field.
