LURAY — As a soft-spoken freshman two years ago, Emily Donovan played a small role off the bench but watched as all-state point guard Brynlee Burrill helped lead the way.
That year, Burrill — now a sophomore guard at Roanoke College — helped guide Luray to its first-ever Virginia High School League Class 2 state title with a smooth all-around game.
Then, last season as the Bulldogs reached the state tournament for the third straight year and finished as state runner-up for a second time, Donovan’s role increased but she continued to soak in knowledge from fellow guard Averie Alger.
But coming into this season, the 5-foot-3 junior knew her role was going to change in a big way.
Suddenly, with both Burrill and Alger gone, Bulldogs head coach Joe Lucas was turning the show over to Donovan, who knew how vital her position was in Lucas’ system.
“I did know I needed to take a bigger role with the team, being the main point guard and everything,” Donovan said after practice on Monday. “I wanted to be reliable, play with confidence. It’s changed for me from last year to this year. It definitely feels different.”
Turns out, the point guard position is one that just comes with success at Luray High.
Early on this year, Donovan has found herself experiencing a breakout year herself.
With averages of 13 points, four assists and 3.5 rebounds per game, the versatile guard has become one of the Bulldogs’ top players and a key reason why the team is playing so well.
“It’s just confidence,” Lucas said about his point guard's emergence this season. “Last year, it was more, ‘Sometimes it’s me, sometimes it’s Averie.’ Now, she knows it’s yours. If you turn the ball over, make mistakes, it’s yours. That’s really helped her. She has the keys and she has freedom to make mistakes, freedom to not have someone looking over her shoulder a little bit.”
As soon as last season ended, Donovan said she started spending time in the gym.
With Alger graduating, she said she knew her teammates were going to be expecting more — and she's provided.
“Over the summer, watching her in the gym and playing regularly, she’s just stepped up a lot,” Luray senior forward Lindsay Bly said. “You have to have that leader out there on the floor to calm the team down or get the team going. She’s really stepped up in that aspect.”
As a result of her extended time on the court, the chemistry with her teammates increased.
It’s why, according to her, she’s been able to both score and assist effectively early on this year.
“Playing with the girls over the summer, gelling together as a team and knowing where they’re going to be,” Donovan said when asked about the key to her improvement this season. “I can count on them to make a shot when I pass them the ball. I practiced a lot over the summer. Confidence just comes from knowing I can do what I need to do.”
Donovan’s soft tone when she speaks can sometimes get drowned out by the vocalness of team leaders such as senior forward Jaidyn McClung and a handful of others in practice.
But that doesn’t take away from just how important the guard’s role has been in that department.
“She’s so coachable and she’s such a great leader,” Lucas said. “Her and Jaidyn are our yin and our yang. Jaidyn is so intense and so driven, where sometimes I have to get in Emily’s ear and say, ‘It’s OK to get on someone.’ She’s developed a quiet swagger where she knows she’s worked hard and knows she can play. Being a point guard, that’s really important.”
For the first two years of her varsity career, Donovan waited in the wings patiently.
During that time, she learned from two of the better guards to ever walk the halls at Luray High.
Now, as she gets started on a junior season in which she’s emerging as a big-time player for the Bulldogs, she’s hopeful that she can one day be considered in that same light.
“I felt like I was ready,” Donovan said. “Past people helped me. Averie was like my mom. She would help me through everything last year, and tell me to do this instead. Brynlee, too, would just make me a better player every day in practice. I think I was ready, but we’re getting better every day.”
