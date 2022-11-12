SALEM — Luray’s Davey Johnson showcased his speed in Saturday’s state meet.
The sophomore coasted to a second-place finish with a time of 16:38 — just five seconds off the first-place finisher, Floyd County’s Mason Erchull — at the Virginia High School League Class 2 cross country championships at Green Hill Park in Salem.
Johnson’s strategy was to stick with Erchull and make a move within the last mile, but it didn’t work out.
He said it’s “really cool” to compete in the state meet and expressed his gratitude for his running ability.
“I like using my platform that I get from my running to glorify God, because it’s truly his gift to me,” Johnson said. “It’s a great honor, it’s a great responsibility to take on [and] it’s really, really cool.”
East Rockingham was led by senior Conan O’Neil, who placed 16th with a time of 17:47.
O’Neil said he felt nervous going into the race because he knew it was a big deal, but he found motivation from the underclassmen on the team that looked up to him as a skilled runner.
O’Neil said he had to remind himself that everything will be fine, win or lose. It felt special to O’Neil, he said, to compete in the state meet, even last year when he said he wasn’t as fast.
“This year, as a faster runner, I felt like maybe I could do something to make it feel important,” O’Neil said.
East Rock freshman Cade Yancey clocked in a time of 18:16 and 27th place overall.
Yancey’s strategy was to believe in himself, he said, and trust his legs that his hard training over the last two weeks would pay off.
It meant a lot to Yancey to compete in the state meet, especially competing with his older brother, Eiler.
“I watched him run last year here [and I] really wanted to run this year,” Yancey said. “Next year is gonna be [Class 3]. It’s going to be a lot harder to get to states, so it really means a lot to me.”
Eiler crossed the finish line 47th with a time of 18:46, a mere two seconds ahead of 49th-place finisher, Luray junior Eli Jones. Page County’s top finisher was senior Logan Heiston, who placed 35th with a time of 18:28. The East Rock boys placed ninth overall with 187 points.
For the Class 2 girls race, East Rock’s Katelyn Martin crossed the finish line in 15th place with a time of 21:15. The junior was injured going into the race and took the last 10 days off from running.
She said being sidelined was a detriment to her performance on Saturday.
“I think that had a negative effect on my mindset because I didn’t feel prepared like I would’ve,” Martin said. “There’s nothing much I can do about that, so I just tried to hype myself up before and I’m going to do my best and even if it hurts, try to push through and see what happens.”
Martin said she is proud of what she’s accomplished and she feels she’s “stretched” herself as an individual.
A few spots behind her was Luray freshman Carolina Wood, who placed 19th with a time of 21:37.
Wood felt her race went well and her strategy was to go out fast and try to stay out front. She was excited and nervous going into the meet.
“I trained all summer and then all year until this day to get here,” Wood said. “It means a lot to me. I’m very happy that I got here.”
Not far behind Wood was Page County junior Summer Kite, who placed 22nd with a time of 21:55. Kite said it was nice to run on a flatter course as she noted their home course is rather hilly.
“We didn’t have to worry about stretching your calves as much,” Kite said. “It’s easier, you just have to push more the whole time because there’s not going to be changes in elevation.”
The Alleghany County girls placed first overall with 65 points, followed by Clarke County and Floyd County in a tie for second (96).
Kite said while it may not matter where they place, it means a lot to her to partake in states.
“Just to be able to come and to be able to see everybody here and to be able to race against other people and get out of the region, get out of the district, it means a lot,” Kite said. “Especially since this is my favorite sport, it’s my favorite thing to do.”
