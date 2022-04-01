ELKTON — Nine goals — two off the VHSL record in one game — and Luray senior Emilee Weakley didn’t blink twice about it.
“My team has really good send-ups,” Weakley said. “They rely on me to outrun everybody. So that's what I was doing.”
The nine-goal performance put the Bulldogs over Bull Run District rival East Rockingham on Friday night. Weakley, who committed to Shepard for basketball next year, scored three in the first half and six in the second frame to seal the 9-1 victory for Luray.
Luray head coach Amy Weakley, Emilee’s mother, smiled when she found out her daughter was only two goals away from the VHSL single-game goal record. She reacted calmly, saying it’s just Emilee’s drive that gets her where she needs to be.
“Emilee always plays with so much drive and so much heart,” Amy said. “She plays for her team. She's gonna give everything she's got.”
Emilee said she didn’t come into her senior season at Luray with any goal in mind — just to win as many games as possible.
But the forward said nobody pushes her on the field like her mom and with her around, Emilee’s going to give it her all, all the time.
“No one pushes me harder than my mom does,” Emilee said. “She knows my potential, and she pushes me as hard as I can go. I just really appreciate that. I love having her as my coach. I think she does a great job.”
With the nine-goal night, Emilee sits alone second all-time in the VHSL record books for goals scored in a single game — Gate City’s Megan Edwards holds the all-time record with 11 in a game in 2014.
“Emilee just has a drive,” Amy said. “Having a team to back her up and makes her able to do these things to accomplish. There are things she couldn't do without a great team.”
The Bulldogs (3-0, 3-0 Bull Run) came out flying to start and had the majority of possession in the game. Amy said the Bulldogs were down players tonight as the team returns from spring break and having the team come out and give 100 percent was something she was looking for.
“We're missing like five girls,” Amy said. “Getting them back together was a little nervous. But they play with so much heart and so much hustle that I was just really confident that I knew no matter where they were gonna give 100 percent.”
Even though the score was lopsided, East Rockingham goalkeeper Catherine Funkhouser kept the Eagles in the game in the first half. Emilee exploded in the second half but the Bulldogs led only 3-1 after the first 40 minutes of play because Funkhouser came up big when it mattered the most.
The second frame was disastrous for the Eagles though and Funkhouser couldn’t hold off Emilee anymore.
“I was anticipating [our] send-ups,” Emilee said. “Then I was just taking it from there.”
East Rockingham’s lone goal came not even a minute later after Emilee’s second of the night. Sophomore Nicole Landes succeeded on the breakaway and cut the deficit to one for the Eagles (0-3, 0-3 Bull Run) but Emilee took off from there.
Minus the goal, Amy said she was happy with Luray’s overall defense, especially down five players.
“We're shifting batter,” Amy said. “We're marking better, tackling the ball much better. Super proud.”
Emilee didn’t blink twice about her accomplishment at the conclusion of the game. The senior was just happy to be back out with her team and winning games in the hope to make it to states in the spring.
“I think we had really good teamwork today. Everyone was super encouraging. And we just help each other,” Emilee said. “That gives us some confidence for the next game, to hopefully play the same way and get another win.”
