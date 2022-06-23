After a record-breaking season on the pitch, Luray senior standout Emilee Weakley is officially an all-state selection in a second sport.
Weakley, who will play college basketball at Frostburg State next year, was named to the Virginia High School League Class 2 all-state girls soccer first team after helping to guide the Bulldogs to the state semifinals for the first time in program history this past season.
Led by Weakley's high-scoring ability on the field, Luray won its first soccer regional championship in school history — boys or girls — and advanced to the Class 2 semifinals, where it fell to Glenvar at Spartan Field in Salem.
Joining Weakley on the first team were a trio of standouts from Clarke County in Campbell Neiman, Lily Suling and Rebecca Camacho-Bruno.
The Eagles also placed three players on the all-state second team with Emma Rogers, Hannah Wagner and Kelsey Elrod earning recognition.
Strasburg's Morgan Mrizek was also a second-team all-state honoree.
Poquoson junior midfielder/goalkeeper Sydney McCarthy was named the Class 2 player of the year after playing a unique dual role this year.
McCarthy scored nine goals and had three assists and also posted two shutouts in goal and led her team to the VHSL Class 2 state title game.
Glenvar coach Kyleigh Drew, whose team won its first-ever state title with a 2-1 win over Poquoson in the championship, is the coach of the year. The Highlanders finished the season with an 18-5 overall record.
(0) comments
