It was Emilee Weakley’s night from the first basket on as the Luray senior and Sheperd University signee eclipsed the 2,000-point mark for her career in a 66-43 Bull Run District win over rival Page County in Shenandoah on Friday.
Both teams had turnovers to begin the game but when Weakley took over the lane and sent in a layup to open up scoring, the Bulldogs started moving like a machine. Between a suffocating full-court press from the first quarter on, relentless ball movement and excellent outside shooting, Luray controlled the game all night long.
Weakley was in double digits by halftime, harassing the Panthers on the defensive end and grabbing rebound after rebound to feed the Bulldog offense. She found teammates Averie Alger, Emily Donovan and Amber Tharpe open for outside shots more than once.
Halfway through the third quarter, Weakley stole the ball near mid court and ran free. The entire gym looked on as she kissed it off the glass, timeout was called and streamers flew from the Luray student section. At that moment, she had officially reached 2,000 points for her LHS career — the first player in program history to do so.
Even though it was a road game for Luray, Page County honored her achievement with class as athletic director Bill Simmons gave a short speech on her behalf while her teammates surrounded her.
Page County fans tried to keep their Panthers involved, screaming with pride for every Page basket. But the Bulldogs led by double digits most of the second half and in the final eight minutes, laid the final daggers for a 23-point victory.
Amongst the excitement for Weakley’s accomplishment, Luray coach Joe Lucas said that’s not what will come to mind first when he remembers his star guard.
“Everybody after her is going to look up and see her name up there,” Lucas said. “But that’s not going to be the first thing I talk about with her. It’s going to be how hard she plays, how hard she competes.”
