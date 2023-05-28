BROADWAY — In a win-or-go-home contest, two Valley District rivals fought to stay alive.
Ultimately, No. 4 Broadway dug deep enough to earn a 4-1 victory over No. 5 Spotswood in the Region 3C baseball semifinals Friday at BHS.
Gobblers first-year head coach George Laase knew SHS senior pitching ace Ben Moyer, a Samford signee, would be a challenge, but his team executed an effective game plan.
“Hat’s off to him, because he’s their firestarter,” Laase said. “We tried to go into [Friday] with the approach of working his pitch count up. … We tried to get runners on, get them over, [and] get them in. It’s been something that’s worked against us and worked for us, but you take every run [and] every opportunity that you can get against a guy like Ben Moyer and be thankful for it.”
Broadway pitcher Mason Lynn rose to the occasion again, tossing a complete game and striking out six. Laase said Lynn had become someone they could rely on in high-pressure situations.
“We can call him the ace now, because he’s risen to that level to where we can give him the ball and say, ‘Go win us the game,’” Laase said. “I thought we played great defense behind him, and when you play good defense behind him, we gave ourselves a chance to compete and win the game.”
Lynn said he trusts his defense like family; without them, he wouldn’t be as successful on the mound as he is. He felt Friday that they did an exceptional job of making plays.
“Our infield and outfield was solid [Friday],” Lynn said. “If we keep doing that, we’re going to have a shot.”
Broadway first baseman Isaac Wouters drilled a solo homer to left field in the third inning to give the Gobblers a 3-1 edge. Wouters said his philosophy is that if he works the pitch count and stays in the fight, the pitcher will eventually make a mistake.
“[Moyer] threw a slider right over the heart of the plate, and I popped it over the fence,” Wouters said.
If one ever talks to Spotswood head coach Marcus Davis about their game plan, he’d tell them he wants to see his guys execute in four areas: throwing strikes, having quality at-bats, making routine plays, and being aggressive in baserunning.
Davis said his team could not check off any of those boxes on Friday.
“Unfortunately, when you don’t execute those four areas, you’re probably going to be in the situation like we are right now,” Davis said. “That’s part of it, and that’s exactly what we told our guys. I’m super proud of those guys for the season we had, it just stinks when you don’t play your best baseball in the last game of the year.”
Moyer, Heze Cross, Trevor Shifflett, and Johnny Potter are the four seniors leaving the program. Davis said not enough can be said about what the seniors have contributed to the team and that they all brought something different.
“Each one of those guys are loved and valued in our program, and will be forever,” Davis said. “It hurts because you spend so much time with those guys, almost as much time as you spend with your own children, and they’re leaving. I know for a fact we prepared those guys for the next step in life, and that’s the most important thing we can do as educators and coaches.”
Over the season, Davis believes his guys bought into his mindset, and focusing on the fundamentals will continue to be the focal point for them moving forward after finishing 15-7 this season.
“I don’t want to make it any more difficult for our players that are coming back,” Davis said. “It’s going to be the same approach again. Execute our four areas, and we’ll have a chance to be successful. If we don’t, this is the result you’re going to get sometimes. It’s that simple for us.”
The Gobblers (13-9) will take on top-seeded Liberty Christian Tuesday in the Region 3C semifinals.
Laase said the game would be slightly different with the Memorial Day weekend in front of it, but they’re aiming to get prepared to battle for a chance at the regional finals.
“We’re thankful for the opportunity to be where we are in the greatest country,” Laase said. “Our guys are going to come back to work. We know we’re going to cherish this, but there’s a big, bad wolf waiting at the end of the street, and it’s time for us to get ready.”
