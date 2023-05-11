Broadway pitcher Mason Lynn showcased one of the best performances of his career on Wednesday.
The junior fanned 10 strikeouts, allowed only one hit, walked none, and only allowed runners to reach base in the second inning to help lead the Gobblers to an impressive 11-1 Valley District baseball win over city/county opponent Harrisonburg on the road.
Broadway first-year head coach George Laase said Lynn takes great pride in his off-season work.
Laase credited BHS pitching coach Steve Reid for a good game plan and standout sophomore catcher Sy Crider, who he said has great chemistry with Lynn.
“Mason’s starting to feel himself,” Laase said. “He’s starting to get that release point down, and we’re starting to get some colleges interested in him, so it’s starting to get exciting for him. When he’s able to get that confidence, go on that mound and pitch, we can roll him out there against anybody.”
Lynn said his approach Wednesday was to attack hitters and get that first-pitch strike. From there, he worked on getting his two-seam pitch to go one way and his slider the other.
“When I get both of those working, it’s usually a good night,” Lynn said.
An outing like Wednesday’s does a lot for Lynn with the playoffs starting next week.
“It definitely boosts your confidence right before playoffs,” Lynn said. “This will probably be the last time I pitch before playoffs, so it definitely helps for sure.”
Tied at one going into the fifth inning, the Gobblers put up three in the fifth and six in the sixth to ultimately put the game out of sight. Laase said he feels the team is in a good spot as the regular season wraps up, and he’s happy they bounced back following two straight losses.
“We talk all throughout the season that we want to peak at the right time,” Laase said. “Mason Lynn is peaking at the right time. We had 12 hits as a team, we’re starting to see the ball a little bit better and not chasing the off-speed as much. … I liked our mindset coming in. We’re proud of the guys’ efforts tonight. We’re proud of how hard they played, and how they represented Broadway.”
Junior shortstop Bransen Hensley led Broadway with five hits and two RBIs. Senior outfielder Hunter Deavers tripled and drove in three runs, while Lynn contributed a two-run single.
Senior first baseman Isaac Wouters came through with two hits and two RBIs. Wouters said things have been rocky lately following the recent losses, but Wednesday’s win was significant because it keeps their name in contention for the Valley District title.
“That’s big for us,” Wouters said. “We also want to get to a level of play before the playoffs in order to be competitive.”
Harrisonburg senior pitcher Toby Corriston took the loss after tossing 5.1 innings and striking out four.
HHS head coach Kevin Tysinger said Corriston was reaching his pitch limit and seemed fatigued, thus making the call for a pitching change in the sixth — the same inning Broadway broke open the lead.
“When he put a couple of guys, we had to make the move and get somebody fresh,” Tysinger said. “It didn’t work out in our favor. Toby could’ve kept going, but he was running out of gas — but he threw extremely well for us [Wednesday].”
The Streaks (1-13, 0-7 Valley) haven’t produced the results they hoped for this regular season, but Tysinger said they continue to focus on getting ready for the Region 5D postseason.
Tysinger said they continue to work on being aggressive at the plate and putting the ball in play.
“Not everybody plays perfect,” Tysinger said. “We just got to get the ball in play, and [Wednesday] we didn’t do that.”
The Blue Streaks traveled to Charlottesville for non-district play Friday, while the Gobblers (12-7, 5-2 Valley) hosted Rockbridge County in their last regular season game that evening.
“Rockbridge is playing some inspirational baseball right now,” Laase said. “We’re going to do our best to come out and match their energy, we’re going to do the best that we can to represent Broadway baseball and play the game that we’re supposed to play.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.