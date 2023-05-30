BERRYVILLE — Every time Clarke County pitcher Anna Hornbaker has faced Central this year, she’s piled up the strikeouts — 13 on March 20, 11 on May 9, and 13 on Monday.
But in the latest battle between the Bull Run District rivals, the Falcons could put a lot more contact on the ball between those swings and misses and, subsequently, put much more pressure on the Eagles.
After managing only two hits in their two regular-season losses to third-seeded Clarke County, No. 6 Central recorded 12 in Monday’s Region 2B quarterfinal and won 5-1. Center fielder Kristen Hockman paced the Falcons by going 3 for 4 with a home run and two doubles.
In her final high school game, Clarke County senior shortstop and James Madison signee Madison Edwards went 2-for-2 with a walk, hitting a one-out double off the fence in right-center field in the first inning, blasting a home run to center field that landed at least 20 feet beyond the fence in the third inning, and drawing a walk in the fifth inning with the Eagles (12-10) down 5-1.
The fifth was the last time Clarke County had a runner reach base. The Eagles loaded the bases with two outs, but Central senior pitcher and NCAA Division II Shepherd University signee Trynda Mantz ended the threat with a strikeout. Mantz (four hits, two walks, 10 strikeouts) struck out five of the last seven batters she faced in her complete game.
Some of the Central (13-10) hits could have been outs with better execution by Clarke County’s defense, and some other plays didn’t go down as errors that hurt the Eagles.
But in the Falcons’ three-run third inning that ultimately proved to be the difference, Central hit two balls solidly, placed two balls perfectly, and drew two walks. Hornbaker had to work, throwing 140 pitches compared to 93 and 79 in the first two meetings.
“We’ve worked hard to make [Hornbaker] pitch down in the zone, to stay off of the high stuff, and not give her strikes by swinging at them,” said Central coach Timmy Wakeman, who will play Tuesday’s No. 2 Stuarts Draft-No. 7 Strasburg winner in Wednesday’s semis. “The girls, for the most part, that’s what they did today. They made her pitch down in the zone to where we could hit the ball.
“Our kids finally listened, and this is what happens when you put the ball in play. You’ve got a chance to win games.”
The Falcons couldn’t take advantage of three straight singles to load the bases in the second as a result of Hornbaker recording three consecutive strikeouts. But in the third, Central didn’t need a runner in scoring position to score the game’s first run. The sophomore Hockman took Hornbaker’s first pitch and lofted it over the center-field fence for her first home run that wasn’t an inside-the-park round-tripper.
“The last few games that we played against her, I haven’t been able to hit, so I knew what I had to work on,” Hockman said.
Vanessa Gordon (1 for 3, RBI double) followed with a walk, Serenity Burnshire (2 for 4, RBI) had an infield single deep into the hole between short and third, then Keriana Stottlemyer lined a single over second baseman Kendyl Lambert’s head to load the bases.
Hornbaker struck out Mantz for the first out, but then the Eagles gave Central an extra out. Jera Cook pushed a bunt toward the left that Hornbaker picked up on her second attempt. She could have gotten the out at first, but no one was at first for her to throw to as a run scored to make it 2-0. There was suddenly one out, and the bases loaded instead of two outs and runners on second and third. Hornbaker walked Hadley Witherow with two outs to force in a run and make it 3-0.
Hockman would score the last two runs after hitting leadoff fly-ball doubles in the fourth and sixth. The first was misjudged in center and fell untouched. The second came when the right fielder ran in and couldn’t make a tough catch on a ball a little above her knees.
“We’ve been preaching all year that we have to catch the ball and play good defense,” Clarke County coach Fly Lambert said. “I didn’t expect to score a lot of runs each game, so defense was very important for us this year. When we played good defense, we won. And when we didn’t play good defense is when we lost. There were probably a few games where we were just flat-out beat, but usually we had a few errors that would put us in bad situations.”
Edwards hit Mantz well, but the Eagles only reached base in three innings. Devin McDonald’s double and Hornbaker’s single sandwiched Edwards’ walk in the fifth for three of Clarke’s six baserunners.
Wakeman said Mantz had been banged up all year, adding that her back was bothering her Monday. She starred in the circle and at the plate, going 2-for-4.
“She battles, and she made the pitches she needed to make to win the game,” Wakeman said.
