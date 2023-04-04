WAYNESBORO — It was a deadlocked game for most of the night, but a crucial handball in the box gave a penalty kick to Waynesboro’s senior Keghan Marion
With just over 21 minutes remaining. Marion converted on the free kick, even with Turner Ashby’s keeper Katelyn Lough getting her hands on it, to give the Little Giants a thrilling 1-0 girls soccer win in non-district action on Monday night at WHS.
Waynesboro head coach Eli Moore, whose team has now won three in a row, talked about the penalty in detail and how important Marion is to his team.
“She takes all of our PKs,” Moore said. “She’s always really solid. The keeper got her hands on it, it was a little bit of a nail-biter. She comes through in those situations, she’s a great player. She’s a college commit to Randolph College next year, and we expect good things from her this season. She doesn’t disappoint.”
Turner Ashby did have opportunities in both halves to score a goal but couldn’t get past senior keeper Bayley Campbell. McClure talked about the performance afterwards.
“It’s a tight game, a hard game,” McClure said. “Both teams are organized. Both teams know how to play. Both teams fight to win. They got an opportunity to score a goal and we didn’t make the best of our chances. We had some chances and we didn’t make the best of them. We played pretty direct tonight and were going right at them. We could’ve been more creative up top. We can learn from this. We’ve got more to play.”
Moore said the Little Giants (3-2) adjusted in the second half to the direct attack that the Knights (2-3-1) were provided, especially with an injury to junior midfielder Lydia Pickering early on in the half, which changed the team’s dynamic a bit.
“Well, we had a player go down — Lydia Pickering, who is our center midfielder, she was injured,” Moore said. “So we had to shift players around and get some freshman some more time, Carly Hall came in and did well. Really, we wanted to stick to our game plan, which was completing passes and making the game simple. We did our best, but your game plan doesn’t always get implemented like you want it to.”
With three wins now under its belt, the defending Shenandoah District champion is starting to look like a team ready to push for another title again this season.
“The defense was great,” Moore said. “They were solid, they played very direct and they were trying to get over the top of us. We told our defense to give that space so you don’t get beat over your head and play really smart and keep the ball in front. And that’s exactly what they did. They did excellent and they performed well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.