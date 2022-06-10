SALEM — With a smile across her face, Adryn Martin was pretty straightforward.
“It [the win] brought our team to tomorrow [the championship game], that’s really all that matters,” Martin said.
The Page County sophomore's walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the seventh gave the Panthers a 3-2 win over Dan River in the Virginia High School League Class 2 softball semifinals on Friday at the James I. Moyer Sports Complex in Salem.
The win propels Page County to Saturday’s championship game against unbeaten Appomattox County, which will be played at 10 a.m. back in Salem.
Panthers coach Alan Knight said the win means everything to the team and that the season is always about how successful they can be.
“When the day’s over with, you’re either state champions or you’re state runner-up,” Knight said. “I think that’s pretty big.”
The Panthers got behind in the top of the first after Dan River’s Grayson Snead slammed a two-run home run to center field. They fired back in the bottom of the first, however, with senior second baseman Marissa Monger scoring off an RBI single from junior first baseman Jocelyne Rinker.
“We’ve been down before,” sophomore pitcher Bailee Gaskins said. “We know what we’re capable of and we know we can come away with the win.”
Gaskins pitched seven innings and had nine strikeouts on the afternoon. She knew she had a great defense behind her and that they’d be there to make plays.
“As long as we keep a run off the board, then it’s a success,” Gaskins said.
Monger scored the game-tying run in the bottom of the third on an RBI single from senior catcher Kirsten Hensley. Despite having runners on second and third with one out, the Panthers kept the Wildcats from scoring after getting a flyout and a strikeout to end the feame.
Martin got on base after being hit by a pitch in the bottom of the fifth. Hensley followed up with a single but a quick groundout and flyout in the next two at-bats made it two outs with runners on second and third. Martin was called out at third for runner interference — ending the inning.
With the score still knotted at two in the bottom of the seventh, senior Kadence Rhinehart hit a ground ball to right field for a leadoff single. Sophomore first baseman Savannah Shifflettthen hit a ground ball to center field for a single to put runners on first and second with no outs. Next up was Martin, who drove the ball to right field for the walk-off RBI.
“We kept up in the dugout,” Martin said. “[Dan River] punched and we punched back.”
When the Panthers (19-7) play the Raiders in the Class 2 state championship game, Gaskins said she needs to “relax” and trust her defense.
She said they know the Raiders are a great team but she believes the Panthers can come away with the state title on Saturday.
“We can pull it [the win] off if we do everything right, hit the ball like we did today and don’t let stuff get in our head,” Gaskins said.
Dan River 200 000 0 — 2 5 3
Page County 101 000 1 — 3 7 2
Mcray and Snead. Gaskins and Hensley. W — Gaskins. L — Mcray. HR — DR: Snead, first inning, one on.
