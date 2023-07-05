There were a pair of Division I commits named to the Virginia High School League Class 3 all-state baseball team last week, representing a pair of Rockingham County rivals.
Broadway shortstop Bransen Hensley and Turner Ashby outfielder Micah Matthews were both named to the VHSL Class 3 all-state second team after impressive seasons.
Matthews, a sophomore who has committed to play baseball at the next level at South Carolina but is also garnering interest from some big-time Division I football programs, faced the challenge of getting many hittable pitches as one of the area’s top talents. Despite that, he finished with a .354 average, a homer, 14 RBIs, and 29 runs scored.
The 29 runs by Matthews led the Knights, and he also ranked second with 16 walks. He finished with an on-base percentage of .488, which also ranked second on the team.
As for Hensley, the junior West Virginia commit was a second-team shortstop after serving as one of the area’s top bats this season with a .440 batting average. After battling back from an injury a year ago, he finished with 24 RBIs and 26 runs scored.
Matthews and Hensley were first-team All-Valley District and All-Region 3C selections.
Cave Spring senior right-hander Trey Ludy was named the VHSL Class 3 Player of the Year. The Radford signee went 10-0 this past season and posted an impressive 1.37 ERA.
New Kent head coach Trevor Ronan, in his first season, guided the Trojans to a 21-5-1 record, capturing the Class 3 state title and earning him the honor of Coach of the Year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.