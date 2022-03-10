LURAY — There are times where Joe Lucas said he has to stop practice and take a moment step to between his two best players in the heat of the battle.
“I have to break them apart a little bit,” the sixth-year Luray girls basketball coach said.
Senior guard Emilee Weakley is the face of the Bulldogs program and her desire to win plays as key of a role in her success as any part of her game.
But standing right beside her, serving as the Robin to Weakley’s Batman, is junior forward Jaidyn McClung, who may be the only player matching Weakley’s energy on a consistent level.
“She doesn’t back down,” Lucas said. “She sets the tone with her athleticism.”
As Luray looks to repeat as Virginia High School League Class 2 state champion when it takes on Central-Wise in the title game on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Virginia Commonwealth University’s Stuart C. Siegel Center in downtown Richmond, it’ll be in large part due to the efforts, and intensity, of McClung.
The 5-foot-7 forward has started for the Bulldogs since she was a freshman, when the team fell to Gate City in its first-ever state championship appearance, and her role has continued to increase year after year with the program.
“My growth has been due to [Lucas] and the team,” McClung said. “Playing with this skilled set of girls and with the upperclassmen, it’s helped my game grow. I just work during the season and again in the offseason. All of that has really helped.”
McClung is a three-sport athlete for Luray. She was the Bull Run District Player of the Year in volleyball this past season and a first-team all-region selection. She previously played softball, but will focus on track and field this spring.
But her focus on improving on the basketball court has been evident in recent years, her coaches and teammates said, and it has paid off with a big season.
“She’s always been a really good athlete, gotten even more athletic over the past year or so,” Lucas said. “But if there’s a kid in our program who spent more time in the gym over the past two years, I don’t know who it is. She’s really refined her game where she can step out on the perimeter and hit a shot, can handle the ball for us. She’s a kid who was a really good athlete and now she’s a great basketball player. She might be the most competitive kid on the team.”
McClung ranked second on the team in scoring this season with 11 points per game, but it was her ability to dominate the boards that was most impressive. She led the Bull Run District with 13 rebounds per game throughout the year.
“Just seeing how much she’s improved over the years and how much stronger she’s gotten, she’s definitely taking care of the ball more,” Weakley said. “She’s improved so much. Her rebounding is awesome. She has an eagerness to win and her drive is amazing. She’s just a great teammate and player to have.”
The intense practice battles from Weakley and McClung have been a staple for the program during their three-year run of reaching the state title game each season.
Although it may cause sparks to fly on occasion, both players said it is something that has allowed both of them to reach their full potential.
“She’s my right-hand man,” Weakley said about McClung. “We go so hard at each other. Sometimes, we get in a little tiff, but we work it out and we’re fine. She really goes hard. We’re very similar in personality. We both want to win so bad. I don’t think anyone gets more upset when we lose than me and her. We both are equally driven and we want to get better each and every day.”
The competitive battles between Weakley and McClung are an important part in building a culture that is focused on winning and reaching the highest level, Lucas said.
It’s helped McClung turn from an all-region volleyball player to a big-time performer on the basketball court as well over the past three seasons.
Now, she’s hoping it’ll help turn her into a two-time state champion.
“We know we practice against the best,” McClung said. “If we can defend the best, we can go out there and defend whoever it is. We know we’re pushing each other. We go hard every practice. We keep each other in check and coach definitely keeps us in check, but I think it’s all about getting better and pushing toward the state game.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.