There were a pair of area standouts named to the Virginia High School League Class 2 all-state volleyball team, the league announced in a press release late last week.
Luray standout senior Jaidyn McClung, who was the Bull Run District and Region 2B Player of the Year this past season, earned first-team honors alongside East Rockingham sophomore Alliyah McNair, who is one of the best up-and-coming talents in the area.
McClung helped guide the Bulldogs on a special postseason journey that included a Region 2B runner-up finish and the program’s second trip to the state tournament in three years.
As for McNair, she continued to evolve from her strong debut season as a freshman and played a key part in helping the Eagles finish as the VHSL Class 2 state runner-up.
McNair’s teammate, Madelyn Williams, was named to the all-state second team after playing a key role as a leader and captain for East Rockingham in its best season in school history.
Also earning all-state second-team honors was Central standout junior Bailey Sheetz.
Glenvar senior outside hitter Claire Griffith was named the VHSL Class 2 Volleyball Player of the Year while her coach, Mark Rohrback, was named the Coach of the Year. The Highlanders defeated the Eagles in straight sets to capture their second straight state title.
