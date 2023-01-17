McClung Provides Versatility, Passion For Bulldogs

LURAY — There was never any doubt about the athleticism Jaidyn McClung had on display.
The high-flying multi-sport athlete developed a reputation early on for dominating the boards and running the court efficiently as a critical player for the Luray girls basketball team.
But after the departure of the program's all-time leading scorer Emilee Weakley, who is now playing at Division II Frostburg State, it's forced McClung into a new offensive role this year.
"I've definitely seen my outside [game] grow a lot and that's thanks to [Bulldogs head] coach [Joe Lucas]," McClung said. "He brings me in the gym all the time. My freshman year, I was told that if I'm open, I can take the shot but they'd rather me be in the paint. Now, if I'm open, I can create my own shot. I've seen a lot of improvement in my overall game."
McClung is one of the area's best players and undoubtedly the face of Luray this season.
As a 5-foot-10 wing, she has a unique ability to fill up the stat sheet but also dominates the game in ways that don't always appear in a boxscore when the contest is completed.
"She does [it all]," Lucas said. "I think she's always, especially last year, been capable of that. But now, we use the phrase, 'Me first.' That means she needs to attack, Emily needs to attack to get themselves a shot or get their teammates a shot. 'Me first' isn't just getting yourself a shot. It's being aggressive so your teammates can get a good look too."
McClung was an all-state player last year and has been a starter since her freshman season.
But whether it be creating a shot off the dribble or hitting multiple jumpers from 3-point range, the senior has looked like a complete player this season with unique potential.
"She saw she had to step up after Emilee left because we didn't have that dominant scorer," said Bulldogs senior forward Lindsay Bly, who also plays volleyball with McClung. "So she's not only getting more points and more rebounds, but she's also getting her teammates open shots and playing really well for this team. She's been a leader throughout the year."
Luray gets leadership from a trio of different players, but McClung is known for her passion.
With a fiery, get-after-it attitude, McClung knows how to get the most from her teammates.
"That's definitely my go-to," McClung said. "I'm the one that is like, 'OK, we need to get this done.' My teammates push me a lot in practice and they just bring out that passion in me."
McClung is averaging a double-double of 13 points and 12 rebounds per game this season.
She's also dishing out 3.6 assists per contest and has been one of the area's top defensive players.
"She's developed, and always been an unselfish star," Lucas said. "She can get 20 [points] if she wants, but she doesn't have to do that for us to win. If we need her to score 20, she can do that. If we need her to grab 14 rebounds, she can do that. She's a superstar, man."
McClung has reached the Virginia High School League Class 2 state title game three straight years, but she's well aware that her final season at Luray will provide the biggest challenge.
The Bulldogs have shown potential at times, although the task is more challenging without Weakley.
But with McClung leading the way, there's no doubt Luray will have a chance.
“I definitely want to play until the very last day," McClung said. "I don’t want to have any shorter of a season that I have been. It’s really important to me to get back there.”
