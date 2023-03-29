It was a special night for sophomore Ryan McDaniel, tossing 6.1 innings, giving up one earned run on five hits and four walks and striking out six to help Wilson Memorial earn a 9-1 non-district home win over Turner Ashby on Tuesday in Fishersville.
But not only did McDaniel come up big on the mound for the Green Hornets, who have won four straight, but he also finished 2-for-4 with an RBI single at the plate in the impressive win.
Senior second baseman Jalen Rowzie had a two-run single for Wilson, while sophomore shortstop Jayden Saunders, junior Jayden Rose, junior outfielder Ryan Mundie and senior outfielder Blake Rodgers all finished with an RBI single apiece for WMHS.
Aiden Podgorski, a senior, added a double for Wilson, while sophomore infield Wyatt Wood also chipped in with a single.
Junior first baseman Jack Fox led the Knights at the plate as he went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI, while senior shortstop Grayson Smith also had a double and two walks.
Caden Swartley, a senior, and freshman Caden Simmers had a hit for TA, and junior Clay Guyer tossed 2.1 scoreless relief innings.
The Hornets (4-2) get a bit of a break now, returning to action Tuesday at Shenandoah District opponent Staunton. The Knights, meanwhile, will host non-district foe Waynesboro on Monday.
