SHENANDOAH — Special teams were the factor in Staunton’s 29-15 win Friday night over Page County during a game that came down to fourth-quarter touchdowns from the Storm.
Staunton senior running back Malik McKenzie scored twice on the ground in the final stanza to put away the Panthers, who struggled on special teams throughout the evening.
“No matter how you feel at the moment, a win is a win,” Staunton coach Jacob Phillips said. “A lot of guys stepped up and that is what I am super proud of.”
Page County was leading 15-14 heading into the fourth, but not for long — a muffed punt set Staunton up beautifully in the red zone and it was all Storm from there. McKenzie capitalized and scored the first of his two touchdowns, with the second coming on a 54-yard run to give Staunton the tally it would win by halfway through the final quarter.
“For us, we had a rough third quarter,” Phillips said. “We were in a lot of tough spots but everybody really held their own during in the game.”
Storm wide receiver Jaquante Scott scored two touchdowns in the first half to contribute in their victory, too.
The Storm was electric on offense early, and junior quarterback Walker Darby threw two touchdown passes in the second quarter, a 32 and a 29 yarder, both to Scott. Staunton completed both extra points and had a 14-6 lead.
However, speed and efficiency characterized Page County in the first quarter.
The Panthers got the ball in good field position to start after a wobbly kickoff and took off from there. Junior quarterback Hayden Plum started for the Panthers and with senior running back Aidan Painter at his disposal, Plum put up a statement first drive — the ball moved quickly and fast down the field.
To make things better, Plum threw a 63-yard pass to senior tight end Dylan Hensley on the opening drive. Page County did it 3:37 and eight plays.
The first quarter ended with the Panthers up 6-0 and although the offense shined early, both defenses played well the rest of the half. Neither team had a good chance at scoring, and Page County’s junior linebacker Ty Davis swallowed Staunton up.
In the Panthers’ season-opening loss to Central, their kryptonite was turnovers and it hurt them again on Friday.
Page County fumbled the ball at midfield in the second quarter which resulted in the second Storm touchdown. The Panthers needed momentum back to stay in the game.
That momentum was found through the clock, with a drive starting with under four minutes to go.
Plum picked up his game both through the air and on the ground and the Panthers reached the red zone for the first time since the opening drive. He continued his magic late in the half and scored a one-yard touchdown run, so Page County only trailed by two after a missed 2-point conversion. The Panthers took energy into halftime despite trailing 14-12.
“I’m proud of [Plum],” Page County coach Joey Soltis said. “[Plum] has a warrior mentality and it showed, he’s tough as nails.”
With a successful onside kick to start the third quarter, Page County was still in the game. While penalties and long drives occupied most of the Panthers possession, it ended with a field goal from senior kicker Ryan Zimmerman so that they led 15-14 after a drive that took up half of the third quarter.
Unfortunately for Page County, though, those special-teams woes hurt them in the fourth quarter.
Staunton improved to 2-0 and will face Rockbridge County on Sept. 17. Page County dropped to 1-2 and will play Luray on the road on the same day.
