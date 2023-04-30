Mountain View senior captain Joey McNamara tossed a complete-game shutout, giving up two hits and a walk with a strikeout in a 4-0 win over Bull Run District opponent Page County on Thursday in prep baseball action in Quicksburg.
Freshman infielder Chase Jones went 2-for-2 with a pair of RBIs for the Generals, while McNamara also had two hits.
Senior second baseman Zander Jodrie had two hits for Mountain View, while Seth Moomaw, a sophomore first baseman, finished with an RBI double in the victory.
For the Panthers, junior Jordan Foster and senior Gunnar Strickler finished with the only hits of the contest.
The Generals (7-8, 5-6 Bull Run) will travel to Woodstock to face district opponent Central on Tuesday, while Page (5-7, 4-7 Bull Run) aims to snap a five-game losing streak with a district home game against Madison County that afternoon.
