FORT DEFIANCE — Fort Defiance wouldn’t be denied its second victory of the season on Friday.
With a stellar performance both passing and rushing from quarterback Trey Miller, the Indians topped Waynesboro 30-21 in Shenandoah District football action at home.
“We played good. I feel like we could’ve closed out better but for the most part, we played good,” Miller said. “I give it all to my offensive line, I couldn’t do it without them.”
Wide receiver Landon Barb snagged a late touchdown pass in the fourth quarter that ultimately put the game out of Waynesboro’s reach.
He also credited his offensive line and noted that they’ve improved a lot this season.
“We just came out and played hard, we knew what was expected [and] we came out and did our job,” Barb said.
The Indians got off to a hot start by scoring on the third play of their first drive as quarterback Trey Miller rushed for a 23-yard touchdown.
The Little Giants answered on their next drive with no small help from running back Ryan Barbour, who picked up solid yardage on multiple plays and eventually scored on a 5-yard touchdown run.
“He’s [Trey] been that good all year and I’d like to give credit to not only him but the receivers and more importantly, the offensive line,” head coach Dan Rolfe said. “Because they’re making those blocks and Trey is reading it and doing everything perfect. When we can do that, it sets everything else up.”
Fort Defiance took advantage of good field position after Waynesboro fumbled a punt. Miller found success on the ground again and rushed for a 29-yard touchdown run.
On their next drive, Miller found wide receiver Talyn Armentrout for a 44-yard touchdown pass and the Indians capped it off with a two-point conversion.
Barbour muscled his way into the end zone again with just over two minutes to go on an 11-yard carry., but Fort senior William Brooks put up a 33-yard field goal at the end of the second to give the Indians a 23-14 lead at halftime.
Miller had a whopping 82 rushing yards in the first half.
“We knew coming in that Barbour is a special running back,” Rolfe said. “We knew if we could bottle him up, we liked our chances.”
Barbour showed his strength again in the third quarter when he plowed into the end zone on another 11-yard rush. The Indians halted their momentum with 9:28 left in the fourth when Miller connected with Barb on a 24-yard touchdown pass.
Things got worse for the Little Giants when Brooks recovered a fumble on their next drive.
The Indians (2-1, 1-0 Shenandoah) captured the win with running back Bradley Hebb collecting 66 rushing yards in the second half.
Rolfe said there wasn’t anything unexpected in Waynesboro’s game plan.
“They were big up front and had a heck of a back,” Rolfe said. “What we were scared about was if we committed too much to the run, they would hit some passes. They hit a couple but for the most part, the secondary played very well tonight.”
For the Little Giants (0-3, 0-3 Shenandoah), head coach Brandon Jarvis feels the team needs to clean up their lost yardage on penalties and turnovers if they want to turn their season around.
“We’ll turn the film on over the weekend. ... Ryan Barbour obviously made some plays and some other kids made some plays on defense as well,” Jarvis said. “We’re gonna have to sit back, watch the film, highlight those plays and build on that.”
Waynesboro 7 7 7 0 — 21
Fort Defiance 6 17 0 7 — 30
First Quarter
FD — Miller 23 run (kick failed), 8:59
W — Barbour 5 run (Portillo kick), 1:59
Second Quarter
FD — Miller 29 run (kick failed), 8:30
FD — Armentrout 44 pass from Miller, (Miller run) 3:41
W — Barbour 11 run (Portillo kick), 2:18
FD — Brooks 33 kick, 0:00
Third Quarter
W — Barbour 11 run (Portillo kick), 2:54
Fourth Quarter
FD — Barb 24 pass from Miller (Brooks kick), 9:28
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.