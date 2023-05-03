SWOOPE — It was the first home run of her career.
And it sure was a big one.
Madeline Miller’s two-run bomb in the fifth inning helped Buffalo Gap score six runs and rally for a 9-4 win over Shenandoah District softball foe Riverheads on Tuesday.
Miller, a senior, finished with a team-high three RBIs in the home win for the Bison.
“It’s very bittersweet, it’s my senior year,” Miller said about the home run. “Finally getting a home run after five years of playing here is an amazing feeling.”
Buffalo Gap second-year head coach Holly Desper couldn’t hide her pride afterward.
“She’s an incredible player,” Desper said. “She is someone we are confident anywhere in the field and has worked her tail off for five years to get that hit right there, so we couldn’t be any more happier for her. She's very deserving of that. It was awesome.”
That fifth inning started with a home run from sophomore Hannah Coffman, followed by a three-run triple, then the two-run shot by Miller. That inning came after a very compelling battle by both teams in this game, as both teams in the early innings were hitting the ball well. Desper talked about that fifth inning in detail afterward.
“We battled,” Desper said. “The girls knew what we needed to do. I mean every inning before, we had come back with an answer, and we wanted it really bad that inning.”
Buffalo Gap (10-4, 5-3 Shenandoah) also performed well from senior Caroline Alger in the game. Even though she allowed four runs, she got out of tough jams and finished with nine strikeouts in the complete-game performance in the circle.
“All-around, Caroline has been great for us all season,” Desper said about the junior star. “She battled, she was hitting her spots, she knew where [the umpire] was calling and what he wasn’t calling, and she did her job and she buckled down.”
The Gladiators (7-4, 4-3 Shenandoah) had solid games from senior Destiny Good and junior Maggie Robertson. Good had a two-run home run in the game for Riverheads, and Robertson hit a solo shot. Ultimately, though, the fifth inning doomed the visitors.
“They just outhit us tonight,” Riverhead head coach Michael Walters said. “Alger pitched a good game against us. … The bottom line is they outhit us.”
Walters would add some more about Robertson’s performance as well.
“She’s doing really well for our team,” Walters said. “She leads our team in batting average. Good started the game with a big two-run home run. You know, fantastic job … again, I’m very proud of my team. They hung in there battling the whole time, hitting the ball. But again, we couldn’t get consecutive hits. That was the problem.”
Gap (10-4, 5-3 Shenandoah) returns to action Friday at Wilson Memorial, while the Gladiators (7-4, 4-3 Shenandoah) will host Fort Defiance that evening at home.
