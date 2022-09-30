STRASBURG — East Rockingham had plenty of opportunities on Friday against Strasburg but couldn't capitalize.
The Eagles had trouble finishing drives in a 28-0 Bull Run District football road loss to the Rams.
"I thought we played well at times," East Rockingham first-year head coach Drew Spitzer said. "We made some crucial errors. We made costly penalties that hurt us. We turned the ball over in the red zone twice. Inside the red zone four times and couldn't get any points on the board. Some missed assignments, some bad play calling on my part. We didn't capitalize on our opportunities tonight, and I think that's the most disheartening thing about tonight."
East Rockingham got off to a slow start as the Rams drove for an opening score.
The Rams (5-1, 2-0 Bull Run) moved the ball 72 yards on nine plays, all runs, to take a 7-0 lead with 6:58 left in the first quarter.
Strasburg quarterback Ryan Roller scored on a 1-yard run for the touchdown.
East Rockingham (2-4, 0-2 Bull Run) put together a drive on their opening possession. The Eagles went 52 yards on seven plays and moved the ball to the Strasburg 14. Strasburg's Colby Shaw recovered an East Rockingham fumble with 3:48 left in the opening quarter.
Both teams traded fumbles on the next two possessions.
"We turned the ball over twice," Spitzer said. "And you just can't do those types of things against a good team."
East Rockingham went 48 yards on its next drive. However on fourth and 13 from the 21, a pass from East Rockingham quarterback Jakari Eaves fell incomplete.
"We just couldn't finish drives," Spitzer said. "And credit to them, when we got down here they bowed up. But it's a four-score game. We were inside the 20 four times (if we score a touchdown each time) -- it's a tie ball game."
The Rams scored on the ensuing drive. Strasburg went 79 yards on nine plays. Strasburg sophomore Takhi Coates scored on a 10-yard run for a 13-0 Strasburg lead with one minute left in the first half.
It was more of the same in the second half. The Rams needed only four plays on their first possession of the second half to score.
Strasburg senior Braden Stern ran it in from 46 yards out to push the lead to 21-0 with 8:18 left in the third quarter.
The Eagles moved the ball to the Strasburg 39 on the next drive, but turned the ball over on downs on an incomplete pass.
The Rams came right back with a seven-play, 60-yard drive. Stern scored on a 3-yard touchdown run to put the Rams up 28-0 with 11:55 left in the game.
Spitzer said Strasburg's offense is hard to stop.
"That offense is tough to defend," Spitzer said. "They got their splits and they got their misdirection. They want to wear you down. We forced a couple turnovers. We got them to punt the football. For the most part we did what we needed to do defensively. We were in the football game into the third quarter, into the fourth. We just got to capitalize on our opportunities. They're a good football team. You can't squander those opportunities."
East Rockingham's best opportunity came in the final minutes of the game. After recovering a Strasburg fumble at midfield, the Eagles drove to the Strasburg 7. However on fourth-and-3 from the 9, an incomplete pass turned the ball over on downs with 48 seconds left.
Eaves threw for 94 yards on 10-for-21 passing. Blake Morris led the Eagles' run game with 66 yards on 13 carries. Ben Dinkel had 42 yards on 10 carries for the Eagles.
Strasburg was led by Stern with 167 yards in 17 carries and Coates with 78 yards on 13 carries.
"We have to move forward," Spitzer said. "We have Page County next week. Our guys know that they left opportunities on the field. They know that we have to rebound and we have to play better more consistently. So we're just going to strap it up. It's a big week next week. Its homecoming. It's a distracting week. So we're back at home after two on the road. We just got to strap it up and play football. I think our guys have responded well in the past and I expect them to respond well again."
East Rockingham 0 0 0 0 — 0
Strasburg 7 6 8 7 — 28
First Quarter
STR — Roller 1 run (Roller kick), 6:58
Second Quarter
STR — Coates 10 run (kick failed), 1:00
Third Quarter
STR — Stern 46 run (Roller run), 8:18
Fourth Quarter
STR — Stern 3 run (Sharp kick), 11:55
