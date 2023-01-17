Mix Of Experience And Youth Key For Broadway

BROADWAY — There’s a point in a coach’s career where the grind wears you down.
Whether after just five years or after a lengthy decades-long tenure, it eventually gets to everyone, and it often leads to longtime coaches finally hanging it up.
But as Dwight Walton sits back during his 17th season as the well-respected head coach of the Broadway boys basketball team, that has not happened.
“Every year, we’re all trying to get our kids to play together and be the best they can be,” Walton said. “That is Broadway basketball in a nutshell. I’ve told the guys that our four seniors describe it perfectly. They’re tough-nosed, all my captains, they play together as a group and they’re trying to teach that to the juniors and sophomores. For me, it’s just about, ‘Can I get this team to come together?’ That’s where my passion comes from.”
Sitting at 7-7 entering Tuesday night, the Gobblers have been up and down this season.
While Broadway has things to work on, part of the reason for a .500 record is a problematic non-district slate it faced that Walton hopes will benefit the team moving forward.
“Hopefully things start coming together,” BHS senior Caleb Barnes said. “Whenever we start waking up and putting the pieces together, we can get rolling and it’ll be a good thing.”
The Gobblers started the season 5-1, including big wins over Eastern Mennonite and John Handley in December, but then went on a six-game skid across the holiday break.
Broadway bounced back, defeating Turner Ashby last week to open up Valley District play and cruising past Fort Defiance, but now have a difficult task ahead in the coming weeks.
“Once we cut down on turnovers and the boards, we’ll be better,” Gobblers senior Hunter Jerichen said. “We aren’t that big, obviously, but getting on the glass and our transition game is key. That’s a huge thing for us. We get the steal and get going. The defense starts the transition. You don’t play good defense, you won’t get that transition offense going.”
The four seniors for Broadway — Jowell Gonzalez Santiago, Breylon Miller, Jerichen, and Barnes — are all captains that bring immense value as leaders for the team off the court.
But the team also has some young prospects adapting to the varsity game quickly.
“We’re 9, 10 guys deep,” Walton said. “Everyone is going to get into the game, and then it just is determined by who is playing well and who is having a good night. I think our strength is our youth. We’re right on the edge of turning that corner.”
6-foot sophomore guard Tristan Yoder has caught fire as of late and leads the team in scoring with 11.9 points per game, while Barnes is averaging 11.3 per contest.
Five other Gobblers are averaging at least 3.5 points per game, a sign that the depth Walton’s teams often feature when at their best is on its way for this year’s edition.
“We shoot the ball pretty well, better than we have in a while,” Walton said. “We’re not big. That’s our fault. We have to create some chaos, create good looks. It’s nice to have scorers outside, but we have some difficulties with a big inside.”
Although Spotswood has dominated the Valley District in recent years, only one team in the league has been as consistent and close to getting over that hump in the postseason.
Led by Walton, the Gobblers have been on the verge of making deep runs annually.
And with this year’s squad, he knows it will have the chance, too, as it continues to grow.
“It’s about matchups,” Walton said. “You can’t compare opponents across the board. It’s always been that way. Us and Spotswood match up this year because we’re both guard-oriented and into full-court pressing and motion offense. … But until I get to play them, you don’t know. They’re well-coached every year. [SHS head coach] Chad [Edwards] does a tremendous job. They play hard, and I think we play pretty hard ourselves.”
In year No. 17, the day-to-day grind of the coaching lifestyle isn’t wearing Walton down.
Veteran head coaches like Walton and Edwards still find themselves in opponent gymnasiums on off nights scouting and trying to find any slight advantage they can.
And that daily grind that’s required to be successful is precisely what keeps bringing him back.
“We’re not going to win any games with just one person,” Walton said. “If we can score on a consistent basis, I think we can play with anybody. That’s what we’re figuring out now.”
