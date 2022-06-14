There were a pair of local standouts named to the Virginia High School League Class 2 all-state softball team Tuesday.
Page County's Marissa Monger, a senior second baseman that came up clutch throughout the postseason, and East Rockingham junior Bria Berriochoa were both named to the all-state first team after impressive outings this past year.
Monger, who had an inside-the-park homer in the Panthers' state quarterfinal win over Nottoway and played a key role as a leader in guiding Page to the Class 2 state title game, emerged as one of the area's most consistent players.
As for Berriochoa, who consistently put her power on display this season for the state-qualifying Eagles, she was the other local first-team player as an at-large selection.
The second team consisted of two more Panthers with catcher Kirsten Hensley and first baseman Jocelyne Rinker both being selected along with Clarke County junior standout and James Madison commit Madison Edwards.
Appomattox County, which defeated Page 1-0 with a walk-off win in the state championship, swept the top honors.
Raiders standout Courtney Layne, a U.Va. signee that tossed a perfect game against the Panthers, was named the Class 2 state player of the year while Appomattox coach Janet Rawes was named the state coach of the year.
