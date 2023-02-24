STRASBURG — Addison Morgan couldn't believe her eyes.
As the buzzer sounded in Friday night's 40-38 win by the No. 2 Strasburg girls basketball team over No. 6 Page County, Morgan's shot rolled around the rim and fell through the net, sending the Rams to the Virginia High School League Class 2 state tournament.
"I immediately started crying," Morgan said. "I couldn't believe it, because the shot didn't feel right coming off. But it went in, and I was just so excited. I was so excited for (Strasburg girls basketball) coach (Darin) Jenkins. He's a great person and a great coach, and that's just what was going through my head."
The final seconds were chaotic and sent the packed crowd at Strasburg into a frenzy.
Strasburg freshman Emily Gorrell made two big free throws with 20 seconds left to put the Rams up 38-35.
"I was very nervous shooting those free throws," Gorrell said. "Nervous because I haven't been shooting free throws that well (lately). I knew I needed to make them and that would seal it. I knew with those free throws they would have to knock down a big shot."
Page County had only made 2-of-23 (8.7%) 3-point attempts in the contest, and the Panthers had missed their last 10 3-point attempts.
Page County senior Alexis Frymyer stepped up and drilled a 3-pointer with 7.8 seconds left to tie the game at 38.
The ball was inbounded to Strasburg junior Macy Smith, who raced up the court and then threw a pass to Morgan, who could lay it in at the buzzer.
"I was really nervous, and then I got down the court because they were going to press us," Morgan said. "And I was getting down the court, and then I saw Macy. And I assumed the pass was for me. And I just grabbed it, and I just kind of threw it up there. I couldn't get my feet set. And I guess I just was lucky. It was just lucky to go in."
Smith said that when she got the ball, she knew she had to get it down the court.
"I looked at the clock, and I think there was like [seven] seconds left," Smith said. "And I was like the game's not over yet. And I see [Strasburg senior] Jada [Hill] and Addie [Morgan] at the end. I was going to take it to the hole, and I saw them open, and I just passed it. And Addie put it in. I saw it kind of roll in, and I was like thank God, we're going to states."
Jenkins said he thought about calling a timeout after Page County tied the game but chose not to.
"The first thing that was going through my mind was do I get a timeout?" Jenkins said. "And then I looked and saw who had the ball and it was Macy. And I said there's no way I'm going to stop her, because in 7.8 seconds she can probably get from here to 7-11 as quick as she is. So I thought she was going to take it all the way and try to get to the hole. And she was trying to do that, and she looked up and Addison shook loose going to the hole. And (Smith) did what she was supposed to do, what we preach -- if a girl's open in front of you, throw her the ball. And she threw her the ball."
The student section and fans stormed the court in celebration after the game ended.
The second-seeded Rams (21-6) led almost the entire game over the sixth-seeded Panthers (12-13). Strasburg led by 10 points in the second period, but the Panthers battled and eventually took their first lead with 4:37 left.
Smith, Strasburg's leading scorer all season, was held to just 10 points and had no points in the final period. However, other players stepped up for the Rams.
Seniors Emma Hooser and Hill each had a basket for the Rams in the final 4:12 of the contest, and Gorrell made two free throws. Freshman Jayden Stinnette also scored a basket in the fourth period.
Strasburg had seven different players score, with only one in double figures.
"We got scoring tonight from a lot of different people," Jenkins said. "It wasn't Macy's best night. We had girls stepping up and scoring. It came from everywhere. All the glory goes to those girls. They're the ones that did it."
Smith had five rebounds and two steals to go with her 10 points. Stinnette had eight points, two steals, and two assists, and Gorrell had six points, four rebounds, two steals, and four assists for the Rams. Morgan added five points and four rebounds.
"It feels so good," Stinnette said. "It feels great to know that we're going to the regional championship and states. It has not sunk in yet, but it's amazing. It feels great. I'm so happy."
It is the third trip to the state tournament for Strasburg in the last six years, the first since 2020.
"It's been a few years," Jenkins said. "And when you get there, you just never know if it's going to happen again. You come in and you try to do the right things, and you try to do it the right way. And to get back there is just a blessing. To get back there and say you did it again. It's just a wonderful experience for the kids."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.