Leading by one with two outs in the bottom of seven, Broadway pitcher Emma Morris walked two straight batters.
BHS veteran head coach Becky Cantrell walked from the dugout to the field to discuss with her infield and try to settle Morris down.
“I think she was trying too hard,” Cantrell said. “That was her first time in the circle in over a week, so she had a lot of adrenaline.”
From there, Harrisonburg’s Julia Byler hit a line drive to Broadway second baseman Jacklyn Williams for the third and final out, securing the Gobblers a 5-4 Valley District softball win over the Blue Streaks on Tuesday in a thrilling back-and-forth contest at HHS.
Cantrell said Morris had been sidelined due to a “stomach bug” she’s been dealing with over the last week. Even up until the game time, Morris still felt under the weather, leading Cantrell to start freshman standout Lilah Deavers and have Morris follow.
Cantrell felt Morris was starting to overthrow as things got tight in the seventh, but ultimately, she pulled through.
“She really wanted to be out there,” Cantrell said. “It was her first chance at being a closer. I think she was trying to throw a little too much, so I just settled her down and she threw a big pitch there.”
Morris tossed for three innings and struck out five, and while she admitted it was tough fighting through illness, her teammates had her back.
“It was very hard mentally because I haven’t been feeling good,” Morris said. “The team lifted me up when [Harrisonburg pitcher Ashlyn Smiley] hit the home run off of me. … They told me, ‘Hey, you got this, no big deal.’ I felt like it was a really good team effort.”
Smiley’s solo homer in the sixth was unique, as it bounced off the top of the center field fence and went over for her first home run of the season.
“It hit square off the top of the fence,” HHS head coach Derek Smiley said. “She got all of it. I was kinda worried it wasn’t gonna have enough height to it, but when I saw it left the infield, I was like, ‘This ball’s got a chance.’ It’s funny because earlier in the season, she literally hit the ‘L’ in the Smiley’s Ice Cream sign out [in center field] and missed it by less than a foot. [Tuesday] was her first home run, so it’s really cool.”
Morris also found success hitting Tuesday as she slammed a triple. Deavers threw for four innings Tuesday and fanned five strikeouts. Broadway center fielder Jasmine Gett had a noteworthy night at the plate with a solo home run and a double. Shortstop Brooklyn Spitzer came through with two hits for Broadway.
Cantrell was pleased with the team’s overall effort and applauded Ashlyn Smiley for keeping her batters off-balance.
“We made some adjustments late,” Cantrell said. “I think we got intimidated at times, but we kept composure. We’ve been in these games before, so I’m proud of the kids.”
Ashlyn threw 108 pitches and struck out seven, while Camryn Johnson tossed for 1.1 innings with three strikeouts. Center fielder Mia Beauzieux doubled for Harrisonburg, while catcher McKenna Dayton contributed an RBI.
Derek Smiley was “extremely” happy with his team’s effort despite the loss, and being competitive against a quality team like Broadway will help prepare them for their postseason.
“We set ourselves up,” Derek said. “We hit the ball well all night. … Ultimately, my team’s trying to get ready for playoffs just like everybody else. When you’re playing tough competition like TA, Broadway, and Spotswood, hopefully we’re grooming ourselves so we can have our own playoff run.”
The Gobblers (15-5, 4-2 Valley) host Rockbridge County on Friday and travel to Spotswood Saturday for the final two regular-season games, while the Streaks (4-10, 1-6 Valley) travel to Monticello Friday for non-district action.
With the postseason on the horizon, Cantrell said they’re preparing for it the best they can — not leaving any stone unturned.
Through all the hard work, however, Cantrell wants her girls to enjoy the moment when it comes — because the postseason is an exciting time.
“It brings out a lot of emotions and a lot of adrenaline,” Cantrell said. “I want them to soak up the opportunity. If we stay in the three-seed [in regions], we get a home game. It’s been a long time since we’ve had a home round of regions. I want them to soak up those emotions and feelings. I get excited just talking about it, so it’s what I want my kids to have.”
