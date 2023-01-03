Morris Evolving Into All-Around Player For Trailblazers

PENN LAIRD — Spend some time in the bleachers in Penn Laird and it doesn’t take long to figure out the strength of Spotswood senior Brooke Morris’ game on the court.
The 5-foot-5 guard stepped up as a key role player during her sophomore season, grew into the team’s second scoring option a year ago, and is now a senior leader with experience.
But when it comes down to what Morris is known for with the Trailblazers? That’s simple.
“The way she shoots the 3-pointer,” Spotswood point guard Madison Doss said. “It’s big.”
Morris is known for her abilities beyond the arc, but has grown into an all-around weapon.
After dealing with injury troubles early on, her growth is key to the Trailblazers’ success.
“She went through some difficult stuff, but she’s getting back to form,” veteran Spotswood head coach Chris Dodson said. “We’re nowhere near where we’re going to be, but you can see it coming every day. I feel like we’re getting close to getting her at full strength.”
The speedy, quick-moving guard has been a solid all-around athlete for the Trailblazers.
She was an all-district outfielder in softball and earned honors in hoops as well last year.
But she admitted that she’s tried to evolve her game on the court throughout her career.
“That’s one thing I’m working on,” Morris said. “I’m working on driving to the basket to score more, hitting my mid-range shots, but also improving my shooting as well.”
Plenty of attention goes to Spotswood’s 6-foot-1 senior wing Zoli Khalil, a Virginia Commonwealth signee and reigning Virginia High School League Class 3 Player of the year.
But Morris knows if the Trailblazers capture another state title, she’ll be relied upon, too.
“I definitely have to step up intensity and be a diverse player, not just one role,” Morris said.
As one of four seniors on the SHS roster, her importance off the court is vital this year, too.
Despite her soft-spoken, polite tone, Morris said she knows being vocal is a key component.
“With the younger kids, just getting them used to the varsity level is big,” Morris said.
Watching Morris during games over the years or even in an afternoon practice session in Penn Laird, it’s quick to see that she’s one of the area’s best from 3-point range.
But in her final season on the court, Morris is developing into more of an all-around weapon.
And her teammates have taken notice.
“She’s stepped up into her position and I think she’s just learned the reins from the previous players,” Doss said. “She’s never let us down. I have no doubt she’ll get back to where she’s been. She’s such a big leader. When she gets hot, we give her the ball as much as we can.”
