After another dominating effort as a team, Clarke County was appropriately rewarded.
The Eagles took up nearly half the spots on the All-Region 2B boys soccer first team, with standout senior forward and captain Leo Morris leading the way as the league’s Player of the Year.
Joining Morris on the first team from Clarke County, which will play in the Virginia High School League Class 2 state semifinals against Radford on Friday at 1 p.m. at Roanoke College, was senior forward Chris LeBlanc, junior midfielders Callaway Beckett and Charlie Frame, senior and junior defenders Ben Fulmer and Joseph Ziercher, and sophomore Brody Murphy as an at-large selection.
Strasburg senior midfielder Ryan Roller, junior defender Christopher Davis, senior goalkeeper Tristen Froemel, and senior at-large selection Holden Mrizek were also first-team selections, while Mountain View senior Braxton Biller was the other at-large selection and the only non-Madison County player.
The All-Region 2B second team, however, was a bit more diverse, featuring freshman forward Jonathan Ramirez-Sevilla, senior midfielder Isaac Frye, senior goalkeeper Zachary Joyner, and junior at-large selection Christian Nicholson from East Rockingham and Luray senior defender Michael Hite.
Other second-team selections included Mountain View junior defender Caleb Sharp, sophomore midfielder Miguel Jimenez, and senior at-large selection Evan Corrigan, along with Clarke senior forward Oakley Staples and sophomore forward Jackson Ellis, and Central midfielder Hayden Pence.
Strasburg junior defender Austin Froemel and Stuarts Draft at-large senior James Carter also earned spots.
