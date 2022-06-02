In what’s become a common theme throughout the 2022 spring season, Mother Nature impacted the Region 3C championship schedule on Thursday.
The regional softball championship game between top-seeded Fort Defiance and third-seeded Turner Ashby, scheduled for Thursday at 6 p.m. at FDHS, was postponed after a storm came through that afternoon.
Both teams were coming off thrilling victories in the semifinals on Wednesday with the Indians using a three-run walk-off home run from standout senior Lilian Berry to defeat Spotswood 3-1 while the Knights used a nine-run sixth inning to pull away from Brookville in a 9-3 win.
Fort and TA are familiar with each other, both historically and this year.
The Indians, a former member of the Valley District, and Knights have had several historic battles over the years as two of the area’s top programs.
This year, Fort (21-0) defeated Turner Ashby twice in the regular season.
The Indians are a loaded team and while Berry, a Penn State signee, gets a lot of attention, Baylee Blalock, Abby Campbell, Lindsay Atkins, Courtney Begoon, McKenna Mace and Brooke Atkins are among other big names.
But while Fort, which features nine seniors, relies on its veteran experience to carry it in big games, Turner Ashby has a unique combination of both.
The three seniors for the Knights — Makenzie Cyzick, Taylor Adams and Sydney Lyons — are undoubtedly the heart and soul of the team, but youngsters such as Haley Lambert, Lily Moyers, Kendall Simmers and a handful of others make up a roster that is going to be one to watch this season and in one’s to come.
Both teams have had some shaky performances through the first two postseason games, but were playing their best softball of the year late in the regular season.
Now, tonight at 6 p.m., they’ll face off for a third time with the winner earning a home game for the first round of the Virginia High School League Class 3 quarterfinals while the loser will be forced to hit the road.
In other Region 3C action:
Blazers Trailing Early On
As of press time, second-seeded Spotswood trailed top-seeded Liberty Christian Academy 2-0 in the bottom of the second inning of the Region 3C baseball championship and was in a lengthy lightning delay in Lynchburg.
The Trailblazers gave up a pair of runs on one hit and a trio of walks in the opening frame and looked to respond when Noah Burtner doubled and Elijah Grogg and Heze Cross each walked to load the bases with one out in the top of the second frame. Instead, the Bulldogs punched out the next two Spotswood batters with strikeouts and maintained a two-run advantage.
The game was delayed with one out in the bottom of the second inning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.