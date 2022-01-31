QUICKSBURG — Everybody loves V.
That's a phrase said numerous times about Mountain View assistant varsity girls basketball, football and softball coach Leonard Veney.
Typically, Veney is always the one behind the scenes, doing the little things and that's the way he prefers it.
But everyone at Mountain View knows just how important he is and has been for the past 30 years, helping to lead the Generals in three different sports.
"He's a throwback coach," MVHS athletic director Keith Cubbage said. "He's a true disciple of what [the late Mountain View football] coach [Dick] Krol used to be like in the sense that he wants no credit, no recognition. He does all the behind-the-scenes work. He does so much laundry for the kids. The things that people don't see on the outside of coaching, Leonard does and doesn't want anybody to know about it."
Veney is the junior varsity softball coach and was the JV girls basketball coach for many years and is an assistant JV football coach as well as assisting with all of those varsity programs. He said he prefers to be an assistant over being a head coach.
"I like being an assistant better," Veney said. "There's a lot to deal with as a head coach and some of it I would just as soon not deal with."
Veney is a 1971 graduate of Mountain View and said he played football, basketball and ran track.
In 1992, then boys basketball coach Ron Smoot asked him if he wanted to help coach the boys basketball team and Veney agreed. Some 30 years later, he's still going strong. He said he didn't think he would still be doing it all these years later. He added he's been around sports his whole life and it's just the love of the game and the kids that keeps him going.
"Sports have been a part of my life ever since I could walk," Veney said. "It's hard to give up. I've either played, coached or been a part of a team since I was in the fifth grade. It's hard to not do it."
In 1996, Jeff Burner took over the girls basketball program and asked Veney to join him as an assistant coach. The two have been together ever since.
Burner said he's been invaluable to him over the years. Both Veney and Burner said they have a sort of good cop-bad cop thing going on that works well with the kids.
Burner said former assistant basketball coach and current Page County athletic director Bill Simmons said he only needed a few weeks in the program to realize how much Veney meant to it.
"When Bill first started helping me all those years ago, he said, 'I didn't get it,'" Burner said. "'He's just like that personality that is always behind the scenes talking to kids. If I'm mad at them, he's the one talking them up. If I'm not mad at them, then he's giving them grief. He's just one of those people that he can say something to you that cuts you right to the heart, but you're not offended by it. Some people have a gift to do that and he's one of those people."
Veney is known for his laid-back demeanor, which Burner said fits well with his personality. Mountain View JV girls basketball coach Kim Estep said Veney is great for the program.
"He's been a great support to me and helping me learn the ropes," Estep said. "And we're like good cop-bad cop sometimes with the girls. So, if I have to go in at halftime or after a game and then I have to be a little more forceful with what I have to say, he comes right back in with all the positive things that they need to do and things like that."
Burner said Veney means a lot to him on the court and off of it.
"He's like my family now," Burner said. "He's someone that I really respect a lot. I always tell everyone, next to [Burner's wife] Amy, he's probably the person I talk to the most about life decisions. I talk to my parents, but I talk to V all the time because I'm with him all the time. We talk about everything."
In 1998, Burner took over the softball program as varsity head coach and asked Veney to join him as an assistant and, of course, Veney said yes. One year later, Veney became the head JV softball coach and has been in that position ever since.
Out of all of Mountain View's athletic programs, perhaps none has struggled more than the softball program in the last 15 years. Veney said he's always liked playing baseball and he wants to see the program keep going and he loves being around the kids. That's kept him coming back.
Cubbage said Veney is the one that has kept the softball program going. The program has gone through many coaches over the last 15 years, but Veney is the one constant.
"He's the stability of the program," Cubbage said. "And I'll go as far as to say without Leonard, we may not have softball because of all the constant turnover on the head coaching position. He's kind of like the rock that holds that program in place. When things are tough, a lot of coaches decide it's time to move on, 'I'm worn out, burned out' whatever. And then here's Leonard 20-some years into it."
While there has been constant turnover at the head varsity softball coach position, the players are very aware and appreciative of Veney sticking around and staying in the program.
"He's always pushing everybody to get better," Mountain View softball and girls basketball senior Alicia Bare said. "And that's something that we haven't really seen out of any [softball] coach other than him. It means a lot that he's stuck it through and worked with us all."
Mountain View junior softball and girls basketball player Reice Hedrick, who is Veney's great niece, said the fact that he's still coaching softball says a lot about him.
"I think it means that he really has faith in his players," Hedrick said. "He hasn't given up on us. I want to win at least two games for him before I go — that's my goal."
One thing that is obvious is Veney's great relationship with the players he coaches.
Veney said a big part of it is because he's still a kid in some ways.
"I'm a kid at heart," Veney said. "I just didn't grow out of that. That's who I am."
Cubbage said the players look up to him and respect him.
"I don't know if anybody has a better rapport [with the players] than he does," Cubbage said. "His personal disposition — low key. He'll joke around with the kids. Kids migrate to him. And I think the kids — they want his attention, they crave his attention. And that's pretty neat."
Veney said he's always felt like it's important for the kids to have fun and he tries to make sure that they do.
"I can talk to them, I can relate to them pretty good," Veney said. "I thinkm in sports, you got to be serious and try to win it, but you got to have fun. If you're not having fun, then it's a job and I don't want them to think that. I want them to have fun at it, because when I played, I played hard but I had fun."
The girls basketball players said they love having Veney around and being coached by him and it's not just because he'll sometimes give them candy or popsicles.
"To me he's always been lighthearted, and he always makes everything more fun," Mountain View junior Annika Dellinger said. "If I'm feeling down about a game or something, he'll make a joke and it will lighten me up again and make me feel better."
"He's just such an inspiring person," Mountain View junior Bre Franklin said. "And he's not a loud person, but when he says something, it's good things. He's just always been a leader. Just everything he does — he's inspiring."
Estep said Veney's rapport with the players is very helpful in teaching them and getting the most out of them.
"He has a way of being drawn to the kids that need a little extra support," Estep said. "And he's usually pretty good at getting them to come around to our way of thinking and getting them to try harder. And he has nicknames for the girls and he picks at them, and they pick back at him. And it's just a constant back and forth. The girls love him, and I hope he knows that."
Veney said that while he likes to joke around with the players, he's also trying to teach them.
"I joke around, but I'm teaching a lesson while I'm doing it," he said. "Instead of hollering at them, I try to get the point across but try to make light of it. I'm not above raising my voice, yelling at them, but sometimes they shut down when you yell at them a lot. You just try to be what they relate to and sometimes they listen and sometimes they don't."
Veney said his favorite part of coaching is getting the most out of the players and helping them improve.
"Seeing kids that aren't very good get better," Veney said of what he loves the most. "They want to get better, and they get better, and it makes you happy that you taught them something."
Veney began coaching football 16 years ago and has been doing three sports ever since. He said he does get tired by the end of the season, but he loves it too much to give it up.
He said football could be especially tough while he was trying to do a full-time job. He said he's now "sort of retired." He is now a job coach, a part-time position at Mountain View.
Veney said there were times in the past when he's worked almost 24 hours non-stop.
"During football season there was times when I'd go to work at 4:30 in the morning," he said. "And by the time we got done on Friday from the football game, got the film all ready to be looked at, it would be 2:30 in the morning. I'm up 22 hours. Then I go home and try to go to bed."
Mountain View principal Mike Dorman said Veney is "kind of iconic" at the school and in the community.
"He has definitely been a huge resource for us," Dorman said. "I could not tell you how many younger coaches he's mentored. He's super great with the kids, super resource there as well. He just knows how to deal with the kids, all walks of life. He gives them great advice. There's not much Leonard hasn't seen over maybe 25 years or so that he's been here."
Veney said it's been great that he's been able to coach at his alma mater all these years. He said he's coached children and now grandchildren of some of his classmates from when he was in school.
Veney said he loves coaching and mostly being around the kids, and he's enjoyed it.
"It's hard to retire, because when you retire you get old, and I don't want to get there," Veney said. "I do this to stay busy. It keeps me occupied. I need structure in my life, or I'll just lay around and get fat, fatter. It's been a fun experience for me."
