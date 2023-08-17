QUICKSBURG — Last year, Mountain View had only one player with any experience on the offensive line: Trey Heishman.
Heishman, now a senior, had to try to lead a young inexperienced group, and he said he felt it went well.
“It wasn’t a lot of experience,” Heishman said of the offensive line. “I was the most experienced guy. So it was just taking a step back, teaching the guys. Just making sure that they got it, and then showing them and then make sure they got it. So that way we cam move forward and be good on the line. So just taking some time, not everyone’s going to get it on the first try, but you got to keep that in mind.”
Mountain View head coach Kyle Kokkonen said Heishman really improved last season.
“I think, really, for Trey, it’s understanding how to get the job done,” Kokkonen said. “And I think for a lot of our guys; it’s figuring out how to use their body effectively. And Trey, especially over the course of last year, definitely figured out to use his body more effectively, which made him a pretty pivotal asset for us.”
Heishman said he began playing football to do another sport besides baseball, which he also plays at Mountain View. He said he now loves football as well.
Heishman was one of the few sophomores on the squad two years ago. He was part of the offensive line and played in the first game of the season against Luray.
Unfortunately, it was the last varsity game of the season. The team had to cancel its season due to not having enough players.
Heishman said it was a hard thing to experience.
“Being a part of that group — we weren’t really coming together,” Heishman said. “When our season got cut we were actually starting to come and form as a team, and that didn’t help us at all.”
Heishman said he moved back down to junior varsity for the rest of that season, and the team succeeded.
“We learned a lot that season,” Heishman said. “And it taught us that even though some things can bring us down other things can bring us back up and put us on the rise.”
Heishman also plays on the defensive line. He said he likes to look at it like on offense, you want to protect the ball, while on defense, you’re trying to take it away.
“On the defensive line I want to get the ball back, because the other team does not deserve to have the ball — that’s my mindset,” Heishman said. “And I treat that ball like it’s my family. So I want that ball back. So I think that in my head all the time. As I’m lining up against a guy like, ‘Why does he deserve to have the ball?’ I want to protect it like it’s my family, and I’m going to protect it and I’m going to get it back when it gets stolen from us.”
Heishman said he enjoys playing on defense.
“I like getting the ball back, tackling people, hearing my name on the intercom saying that I got the tackle,” Heishman said. “It’s a little bit of a rush and a thrill because it’s like, ‘Wow I can do that. And I want to do that again and again and again.’”
The Generals’ program is getting stronger, but they aren’t quite ready to play a district schedule. Last year and this year they are playing an independent schedule.
The Generals went 1-7 last season, and Heishman said it was a good season and it was good to be playing again.
“It was a little different,” Heishman said. “There were some ups and downs, but the one game we won we came together as a team. And all the games we came together, just some moments brought us down and then some other moments brought us up. But we played as a team, which I like to see.”
Kokkonen said Heishman had provided good leadership to the team.
“He provides leadership for us in both position groups, and for the whole team if we need it,” Kokkonen said. “It’s nice to have guys you can count on by the time they’re seniors to kind of gauge how things are going. To have a reliable source of information of where we’re at — the heartbeat of the team. And somebody that you can bank on showing the rest of the team how to do it correctly.”
Mountain View starts its season on Aug. 25 at home with Bath County.
Heishman said he likes what he sees from the team this season, and he feels good about how they will perform.
“I’m seeing change, because we’ve always been known as losing — that’s all we’ve been known for is to lose,” Heishman said. “And I’d like to see that we’re actually starting to change, and we want to win and we want to keep winning. I just want everyone to get better on both sides of the ball. I just want us to get better as a team, win some games as always. But winning’s not everything. I want us just to come together as a team a lot more than we have in the past.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.