NEW MARKET — Mountain View has been playing at a high level lately, and that continued on Thursday with an 11-1 five-inning victory over Shenandoah County rival Strasburg in Bull Run District baseball action at Rebel Field.
"It feels really good, especially since we went 3-1 against the county teams," Generals senior Joey McNamara said about the team winning three of four rivalry games this season against the Rams and fellow county rival Central.
Mountain View head coach Brady Kibler said the Central loss earlier this season turned things around for the Generals. Since that loss, the Generals are 8-3 in what will be Kibler's last season coaching the Generals. Kibler is resigning at the end of the season to become the assistant principal at Signal Knob Middle School next year.
"They got an earful after that game," Kibler said of the Central loss. "It wasn't so much that they outplayed us. We just didn't have any fight or attack or any type of drive whatsoever that night. It was just kind of a combination of everything building up, and we had a come-to-Jesus moment. And we acknowledged that we had to do better and we needed better effort at practice. We had to start playing with confidence because they were kind of shell-shocked. The guys we have — we're not bad. But we were playing like we were terrible like we had never won a game in our lives. And now they're starting to get some confidence."
The Generals took an early lead against the Rams and didn't look back.
Mountain View's Zander Jodrie led off the first inning with a triple and scored on a Michael Spaur RBI single to give the Generals a 1-0 lead.
The Generals added two more runs in the second and two more in the third after Strasburg scored in the top of the third and took a 5-1 lead.
"Offensively, we were steady," Kibler said. "We didn't come out with the big inning. Strasburg didn't really play bad defense, we poked around and put the ball in play, made stuff happen and just kind of chipped away. And then had the big inning there in the bottom of the fifth to end it."
The Generals closed the game with two runs in the fourth and four in the fifth. Caleb Eaton's RBI single ended the game with two outs in the fifth.
The bottom part of Mountain View's lineup became prominent during the win. Bradley Griffin, Trey Heishman, and Lance Rhodes, who hit in the 7-8-and-9 spots, respectively, had three hits, five runs scored, and an RBI.
"They stepped up," Kibler said. "When we're playing some of our best offensive baseball our bottom guys are producing a little bit too, and that takes some pressure off the guys at the top. At the beginning of the year, I think our top three or four were trying to do everything and then the other guys just weren't there yet. And now we got some guys at the bottom that are hitting a little bit. Trey's in the eight spot and hit that double (in the third inning). He crushed that ball. He's hitting the ball well. Lance is down there starting to find some traction here. So we got guys that can manufacture at the bottom and it sets up the top for some success too."
The Generals' pitching has also been stellar lately. Mountain View had back-to-back shutouts in its two previous games, and the Generals have now allowed just one run in the last three games.
McNamara said he didn't feel sharp early, but he let his defense behind him make plays. McNamara allowed four hits in five innings and struck out three with three walks.
"I knew I was struggling and didn't have everything I had against Page [County last week]," McNamara said. "But I battled through it and just pitched to contact."
Strasburg pitchers Brady Flynn and Brayden Hough struggled to find the strike zone throughout the game. They combined for seven walks and four wild pitches.
"We had a hard time throwing strikes tonight, and Mountain View put it in play hard when they put in play," Strasburg baseball coach Jay Barnes said. "We made quite a few mistakes and they took advantage of them. Hats off to them. They played hard, and we just got to keep trying to improve."
Ryan Reynolds had a single and an RBI, and Peyton Dean, Flynn, and Harper Sherman had a single for Strasburg.
The Rams have a young squad with eight freshmen, six starting on Thursday.
Strasburg (6-10, 4-8 bull Run), which hosts Madison County on Tuesday, is in seventh place in the Bull Run District and in a battle to qualify for regionals. The top eight teams in the region, based on district standings and the district tournament, qualify for regionals. Barnes said the Rams' main goal for his team is to make the regional tourney.
"The big thing is we got to try and make the regional tournament," Barnes said. "We got four games left. The way the Bull Run's kind of played out this year it's fairly even, and we're in the mix. And the four teams that we have left are the four teams we need to compete with to try and take a spot away from somebody. So we're trying to make the regional tournament and that's our goal at this point. And if we get there we'll find a new goal."
McNamara had a triple, a single, two RBIs, and two runs scored, and Rhodes had two singles, an RBI, and two runs scored to lead Mountain View. Eaton had two singles and two RBIs, and Jodrie had a triple, a single, and a run scored for Mountain View.
The Generals (9-8, 7-6 Bull Run) are in third place in the Bull Run District and play at first-place East Rockingham on Tuesday. East Rockingham lost to fifth-place Luray on Wednesday for its first district loss, which also snapped a 13-game winning streak, and fell to Rappahannock County on Friday.
"They're good, they're real good," Kibler said of East Rockingham. "But as we saw the other night, Luray got them. So they're beatable. So if we go out and we play with confidence, and we play the glove a little bit, and we hit with the ability that I know we can and play with that energy and swagger, who knows? I'm not going to say we're going to come and just crush them. But I like our chances if we play baseball the way we've been playing."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.